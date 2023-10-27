International
In early October, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting some 200 people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.
2023-10-27T04:51+0000
2023-10-27T19:07+0000
LIVE UPDATES: Israel Expands Ground Operations in Gaza Strip - IDF Spokesman

LIVE UPDATES: Israel Expands Ground Operations in Gaza Strip - IDF Spokesman

04:51 GMT 27.10.2023 (Updated: 19:07 GMT 27.10.2023)
Being updated
In early October, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting some 200 people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.
On Tuesday, the deputy head for public diplomacy at the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Emmanuel Nahshon, said that Israel was taking its time in order not to get into potential "deadly traps" in Gaza.
On October 17, a rocket hit the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, causing a massive explosion that killed nearly 500 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Hamas blamed the explosion on an Israeli airstrike. The IDF, in turn, said the hospital was hit by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.
The number of victims in the Gaza Strip, according to the local Ministry of Health, exceeded 7,000 people, more than 18,000 were injured. In Israel, according to local authorities, more than 1,400 people were killed, including 300 military personnel, and more than 5,000 were injured.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
21:09 GMT 27.10.2023
Around 40% of Schools Damaged in Gaza Strip During Escalation of Conflict - UNESCO
Around 40% of the total number of schools in the Gaza Strip or over 200 educational institutions have been damaged during the ongoing escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said on Friday.
"Since 7 October, more than 200 schools have been damaged - around 40% of the total number of schools in the Gaza Strip – about forty of them very seriously," UNESCO said in a statement.
Over 625,000 pupils and more than 22,500 teachers in the area have been placed in an "extremely vulnerable situation," the organization added.
UNESCO called on the parties to the conflict to abide by international humanitarian law and "refrain from actions that impede access to education."
20:43 GMT 27.10.2023
US Recommends Americans Leave Lebanon Now Due to 'Unpredictable' Security Situation
The US State Department issued an advisory on Friday urging American citizens in Lebanon to consider leaving the country immediately due to the unpredictable security situation in the region.
"The State Department recommends that US citizens in Lebanon leave now, while commercial flights remain available, due to the unpredictable security situation," the advisory said.
20:26 GMT 27.10.2023
Hamas Fighters Resisting IDF Ground Expansion Near Gaza's Beit Hanoun
The military wing of Hamas, the Qassam Brigades, said on Friday that its fighters are engaged in a clash with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) near Beit Hanoun in northeast Gaza Strip.
Earlier in the day, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the military is expanding its ground operations in the Gaza Strip.
“The Qassam Brigades are resisting the Israeli army's incursion into Beit Hanoun and east of Bureij, and there are violent clashes on the ground,” the military wing said in a statement.
20:05 GMT 27.10.2023
Israeli protesters carry large Israeli flag (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2023
World
Iranian Foreign Minister: Israel's Security, Political Systems 'Totally Collapsed'
20:03 GMT
19:57 GMT 27.10.2023
IDF Spox: Expansion of Operations in Gaza Not Official Start of Ground Incursion
19:56 GMT 27.10.2023
UNGA Adopts Jordan's Resolution Calling for Humanitarian Truce in Gaza - Correspondent
The United Nations General Assembly on Friday approved a Jordan-submitted resolution calling for a humanitarian truce in the Palestine-Israel conflict, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The resolution was adopted in a 120-14 vote, with 45 abstentions.
Some of the countries which voted against the resolution on the humanitarian truce were: the United States, Austria, Israel and Hungary. On the other hand, countries such as France, Belgium or Ireland voted in favor of the document. The breakdown suggests the European Union could not have a unified position due to the sensitivity of the issue.
The resolution "calls for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities." It also urges "immediate, full, sustained, safe and unhindered humanitarian access" for the United Nations and other humanitarian agencies.
19:51 GMT 27.10.2023
UNGA Rejects Amendment to Palestine-Israel Resolution Condemning Hamas Attack
The United Nations General Assembly has voted against amending a draft resolution on the Palestine-Israel conflict to include condemnation of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.
The draft resolution, proposed by the Arab Group at the United Nations, "calls for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities" and does not condemn violence by either side.
The proposed amendment, drafted by Canada, would have altered the text to include a clause that “unequivocally rejects and condemns the terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting on 7 October 2023 and the taking of hostages, demands safety, well-being and human treatment of the hostages.”
Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, ahead of the vote, said that if the amendment passed, his country would seek to again amend the draft resolution to condemn violence by the Israeli side.
19:35 GMT 27.10.2023
Voting Against Jordan Resolution Means Approving ‘Senseless War’ - Foreign Minister
Countries voting against Jordan's resolution to the UN General Assembly would mean approving the senseless war between Palestine and Israel, Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi said on Friday.
"Israel just launched a ground war on Gaza. Outcome will be a humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions for years to come. Voting against Arab #UNGA resolution means approving this senseless war, this senseless killing. Millions will be watching every vote. History will judge." Safadi said via X (formerly Twitter).
19:06 GMT 27.10.2023
US Warns Against Full-Scale Invasion of Gaza, Not Sure Israel Will Change Course - Reports
he United States is privately urging Israel not to conduct a full-scale invasion of Gaza, but it is not confident it can persuade Israeli officials to reverse their decision, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing US officials.
Earlier in the day, Israel's armed forces announced they will expand ground operations in northern Gaza later today.
The report said that US officials highly doubt a full-scale ground assault by Israel in Gaza would achieve its goals of eliminating Hamas, but would only derail ongoing negotiations for the release of hostages and result in numerous causalities of Palestinian civilians and Israeli troops.
Moreover, the report said the United States has not threatened to suspend support or impose a consequence on Israel should ground invasion plans move forward.
18:47 GMT 27.10.2023
Hamas Says Repelling Israeli Ground Incursion in Gaza Strip
The military wing of Hamas said on Friday that it is repelling a ground incursion of the Israeli military in the eastern part of the Bureij refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.
"Al-Qassam Brigades are resisting an Israeli ground incursion in the east of Bureij, with violent clashes currently taking place at the site," the military wing said in a statement.
18:41 GMT 27.10.2023
White House Says Nothing Has Changed About US Desire to Get Hostages Out of Gaza
Nothing has changed about the United States' desire to get hostages out of Gaza and returned to their families safely, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.
"Nothing has changed about our desire for any and all opportunities to get the hostages out to get them back and their families safely," Kirby said at a press briefing.
17:53 GMT 27.10.2023
Air Raid Alerts Went Off in Ashkelon
17:52 GMT 27.10.2023
ICRC Warns That Fighting in Densely Populated Areas Like Gaza Exposes Civilians to Risks
Fighting in densely populated areas, like the Gaza Strip, brings forth particular risks for civilian population and all conflicting sides must prevent civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Director of Operations Martin Schuepp told Sputnik.
On Friday, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Israel's ground forces were expanding their operations in the Gaza Strip.
"We are always very concerned when hostilities and conflicts take place in densely populated areas. We know from experience in many places around the world that fighting in such [areas], in cities and densely populated areas, exposes civilians to particular risks," Schuepp said, asked about possible implications of ground operations in densely populated areas such as the Gaza Strip.
He noted the importance of infrastructure necessary for the survival of the civilian population such as water supply and hospitals.
"From our side, what is important to underline is that it in all circumstances international humanitarian law must be respected, civilians must be respected, and all efforts need to be taken by all parties to a conflict to spare the civilians and the civilian infrastructure from the effects of hostilities, which is particularly important if the fighting takes place in densely populated areas," Schuepp concluded.
17:44 GMT 27.10.2023
Explosions Heard in Gaza Strip, Exclave Experiencing Heaviest Attack Since Oct 7 - Reports
Series of loud explosions were heard in the Gaza Strip on Friday, and the Palestinian exclave is experiencing the heaviest Israeli attacks since the escalation of the conflict, Fox News reported, citing its correspondent.
According to the correspondent, explosions were heard near the border between the Gaza Strip and southern Israel.
17:31 GMT 27.10.2023
ICRC Calls Humanitarian Situation in Gaza 'Nothing Short Than Desperate'
The current humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is "nothing short than desperate" after repeated cycles of violence in the area, Director of Operations of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Martin Schuepp told Sputnik.
"The situation in Gaza is nothing short than desperate. And even that is maybe an understatement. It is difficult to find words what our colleagues see on the ground. After repeated cycles of violence, the situation has already been difficult and extremely dire. Yet we cannot compare what we see today with what we’ve seen in the past. So the level of destruction, despair, displacement is absolutely tremendous. Imagine that hundreds of thousands have to leave their homes to live in the open where they can barely have access to water, food. Most of the hospitals are struggling to continue functioning, so the situation is absolutely desperate," Schuepp said.
On Friday, Fox News reported, citing its correspondent, that a series of loud explosions were heard in the Gaza Strip, and the Palestinian exclave is experiencing the heaviest Israeli attacks since the escalation of the conflict. Following the explosions, the internet stopped working across the region, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported.
17:28 GMT 27.10.2023
A convoy of army vehicles is seen during an Israeli military raid on the militant stronghold of the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, Monday, July 3, 2023. Israeli drones struck targets and deployed hundreds of troops in the area in the largest operation in the area in more than a year of fighting. Palestinian health officials said at least eight Palestinians were killed. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2023
World
Israel Expanding Ground Maneuvers in Gaza Strip - IDF Representative
17:27 GMT
17:25 GMT 27.10.2023
Telecommunications Operator Confirms Complete Shutdown of Services in Gaza Strip
Jawwal, a Palestinian telecommunications operator, said that there is a complete shutdown of communications and internet in the Gaza Strip on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Al Arabiya reported that communications were lost with the Palestinian exclave.
“We regret to announce a complete shutdown of communications and internet services in the Gaza Strip in light of the ongoing aggression,” the operator said in a statement, adding that latest Israeli attacks "led to the destruction of the remaining international routes connecting Gaza to the outside world."
17:08 GMT 27.10.2023
Artillery Fire Going Into Gaza Strip From Israel, Tank Fire Heard as Well - Report
Israeli tanks are firing toward the Gaza Strip from Sderot on Friday, CNN reported, citing its correspondent.
According to the correspondent, rounds of artillery fire are also targeting the Palestinian exclave, and multiple impacts have been reported.
16:46 GMT 27.10.2023
Hamas Military Wing Says It is Targeting Tel Aviv
The military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said on Friday that it is shelling Tel Aviv in response to Israel's mass killings of civilians.
"The Al-Qassam Brigades are shelling Tel Aviv in response to the mass killings of civilians by the Zionists [Israel]," the statement read.
15:17 GMT 27.10.2023
Israel Offered Ceasefire in Exchange for Releasing Captives, Hamas Refused - Reports
Israel has offered a ceasefire in exchange for Hamas releasing all hostages and handing over bodies of killed Israelis, but the Palestinian movement refused, Al Arabiya reported on Friday, citing sources.
After refusing Israel’s offer, Hamas demanded release of Palestinian prisoners. According to Al Arabiya, Hamas also asked for a long-term ceasefire, but Israel did not respond.
Negotiations between Israel and Hamas are ongoing under mediation of Egypt and Qatar, the sources said.
