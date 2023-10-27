LIVE UPDATES: Israel Expands Ground Operations in Gaza Strip - IDF Spokesman

On Tuesday, the deputy head for public diplomacy at the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Emmanuel Nahshon, said that Israel was taking its time in order not to get into potential "deadly traps" in Gaza.
On October 17, a rocket hit the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, causing a massive explosion that killed nearly 500 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Hamas blamed the explosion on an Israeli airstrike. The IDF, in turn, said the hospital was hit by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.
The number of victims in the Gaza Strip, according to the local Ministry of Health, exceeded 7,000 people, more than 18,000 were injured. In Israel, according to local authorities, more than 1,400 people were killed, including 300 military personnel, and more than 5,000 were injured.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.