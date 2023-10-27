LIVE UPDATES: Israel Expands Ground Operations in Gaza Strip - IDF Spokesman

Around 40% of Schools Damaged in Gaza Strip During Escalation of Conflict - UNESCO

Around 40% of the total number of schools in the Gaza Strip or over 200 educational institutions have been damaged during the ongoing escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said on Friday.

"Since 7 October, more than 200 schools have been damaged - around 40% of the total number of schools in the Gaza Strip – about forty of them very seriously," UNESCO said in a statement.

Over 625,000 pupils and more than 22,500 teachers in the area have been placed in an "extremely vulnerable situation," the organization added.

UNESCO called on the parties to the conflict to abide by international humanitarian law and "refrain from actions that impede access to education."