Moscow Summons Finnish Ambassador Over Termination of Cross-Border Cooperation Agreement
Moscow Summons Finnish Ambassador Over Termination of Cross-Border Cooperation Agreement
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it summoned Finnish Ambassador to Russia Antti Helantera on October 25 and handed a note on the termination of the agreement between Moscow and Helsinki on the promotion of cross-border cooperation.
"On October 25, Finnish Ambassador to Russia Antti Helantera was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry... The Ambassador was handed a diplomatic note stating that, in accordance with article 14 of this Agreement, it will terminate in 90 days, that is, on January 24, 2024," the ministry said in a statement.Last week, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order on the termination of the agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Finland on the promotion of cross-border cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Finland, signed in Helsinki on April 13, 2012.
russian foreign ministry, finnish ambassador to russia antti helantera, cross-border cooperation
Moscow Summons Finnish Ambassador Over Termination of Cross-Border Cooperation Agreement

09:43 GMT 27.10.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it summoned Finnish Ambassador to Russia Antti Helantera on October 25 and handed a note on the termination of the agreement between Moscow and Helsinki on the promotion of cross-border cooperation.
"On October 25, Finnish Ambassador to Russia Antti Helantera was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry... The Ambassador was handed a diplomatic note stating that, in accordance with article 14 of this Agreement, it will terminate in 90 days, that is, on January 24, 2024," the ministry said in a statement.
Last week, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order on the termination of the agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Finland on the promotion of cross-border cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Finland, signed in Helsinki on April 13, 2012.
