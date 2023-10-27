https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/obsessed-man-arrested-twice-for-trespassing-kennedy-jrs-home-this-week-1114515994.html

'Obsessed' Man Arrested Twice for Trespassing Kennedy Jr's Home This Week

A man was arrested two times this week for repeatedly trespassing on US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s home in Los Angeles, California, his campaign said on Thursday.

"On Wednesday an intruder was arrested after climbing a fence at the residence of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr," the campaign said in a release. "The candidate was home at the time of both arrests." Kennedy's security team detected and detained the intruder, who asked to see the candidate, but was turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department, the release said. Los Angeles police released the man later on Wednesday, but he immediately returned to Kennedy's home and was arrested again. Kennedy's security team, the release said, notified the US Secret Service about this specific "obsessed" individual several times in recent months and shared "alarming" messages he has sent to the candidate.The latest incident comes more than month after an armed individual was arrested at a Kennedy campaign event after being accused of impersonating a federal officer.

