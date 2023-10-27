https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/oil-prices-down-3-on-week-after-chasing-palestine-israel-conflict-headlines-1114539900.html
Oil Prices Down 3% on Week After Chasing Palestine-Israel Conflict Headlines
Oil Prices Down 3% on Week After Chasing Palestine-Israel Conflict Headlines
Oil finished one of its most volatile weeks of the year with a 3% loss as traders reacted to a blitz of headlines on the Middle East that showed warring parties Israel and Hamas no closer to a solution despite intense mediation.
2023-10-27T21:42+0000
2023-10-27T21:42+0000
2023-10-27T21:42+0000
economy
palestine-israel conflict
middle east
wti
oil prices
oil business
crude oil
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107820/19/1078201903_0:173:1920:1253_1920x0_80_0_0_6a0dc1b083c8ae56f6c5b1377d68c598.jpg
New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for December delivery, settled Friday’s session at $85.54, up $2.33, or 2.8%. The US crude benchmark had been in yo-yo mode over the past four days, rising 2% or more in one session to promptly give that back in the next. For the week, WTI finished down 3.6%. UK-origin Brent crude for December delivery settled at $90.48, up $2.55, or 2.9%. For the week, the global crude benchmark showed a drop of nearly 2%. Crude prices rebounded from Thursday’s tumble as Israeli forces carried out their biggest Gaza ground attack on Hamas overnight, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying Israeli troops were still preparing for a full ground invasion. While that was being held up amid intense mediation by world powers, the threat of fifth largest oil producer Iran thrusting itself into the battle seemed to intensify with each passing day of the three-week old war. Tehran, a vociferous supporter of Hamas, has had a war of words with Israel ally Washington since the deadly Hamas rampage into southern Israel on October 7 that triggered the worst fighting the Middle East has seen in decades. US military struck Iranian targets in Syria on Friday and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian warned that the United States will "not be spared from this fire."Separately, projectiles hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns on Friday injuring several people, according to reports that showed the risk of regional spillover from the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/iranian-foreign-minister-israels-security-political-systems-totally-collapsed-1114539403.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107820/19/1078201903_10:0:1910:1425_1920x0_80_0_0_1b626da45d8cd76777e24175e693beff.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
oil markets, palestine-israel conflict, global economy
oil markets, palestine-israel conflict, global economy
Oil Prices Down 3% on Week After Chasing Palestine-Israel Conflict Headlines
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Oil finished one of its most volatile weeks of the year with a 3% loss as traders reacted to a blitz of headlines on the Middle East that showed warring parties Israel and Hamas no closer to a solution despite intense mediation by the United States and other global powers.
New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for December delivery, settled Friday’s session at $85.54, up $2.33, or 2.8%. The US crude benchmark had been in yo-yo mode over the past four days, rising 2% or more in one session to promptly give that back in the next. For the week, WTI finished down 3.6%.
UK-origin Brent crude for December delivery settled at $90.48, up $2.55, or 2.9%. For the week, the global crude benchmark showed a drop of nearly 2%.
An official of the militant Hamas group conditioned the release of hostages in Gaza on a ceasefire in Israel's bombardment of the Palestinian enclave, media reports said.
Israel says it is preparing a ground invasion, but has been urged by the US and Arab countries to delay an operation that would multiply the number of civilian casualties in the densely-populated coastal strip and might ignite a wider conflict.
“It’s a ‘mess,’ in one word,” John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital, said, referring to the conflict. “No oil trader, I can tell you, knows where this thing is heading and everyone is just racing from headline to another.”
Crude prices rebounded from Thursday’s tumble as Israeli forces carried out their biggest Gaza ground attack on Hamas overnight, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying Israeli troops were still preparing for a full ground invasion.
While that was being held up amid intense mediation by world powers, the threat of fifth largest oil producer Iran thrusting itself into the battle seemed to intensify with each passing day of the three-week old war.
Tehran, a vociferous supporter of Hamas, has had a war of words with Israel ally Washington since the deadly Hamas rampage into southern Israel on October 7 that triggered the worst fighting the Middle East has seen in decades. US military struck
Iranian targets in Syria on Friday and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian warned that the United States will "not be spared from this fire."
Separately, projectiles hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns on Friday injuring several people, according to reports that showed the risk of regional spillover from the conflict.