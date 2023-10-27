https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/russia-launches-soyuz-21b-space-rocket-with-satellites-for-defense-ministry-1114521352.html

Russia Launches Soyuz-2.1b Space Rocket With Satellites for Defense Ministry

A Russian Defense Ministry-commissioned launch of a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket carrying satellites took place from the country's Plesetsk Cosmodrome on Friday.

"On October 27, 2023, from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome (Arkhangelsk Region), a combat crew of the aerospace forces launched a medium-class Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with spacecraft on behalf of the Russian Defense Ministry," the ministry told reporters. On Wednesday, the Kremlin said that Russia conducted drills of its strategic deterrence forces. During the drills, a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome toward the Kura missile test range in Kamchatka, the Kremlin also said. Additionally, a Sineva submarine-launched ballistic missile was fired from the Barents Sea from the strategic nuclear-powered missile submarine cruiser Tula and Tu-95MS long-range bomber aircraft, which launched air-launched cruise missiles, were also involved in the drills, the Kremlin added.

