'Dig Yourself a Pit': Ukrainian Forces Languish as Winter Approaches

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have begun to get caught in "pockets" and, according to Arabic media reports, are suffering significant losses.

"Yet the Kiev regime continues to send its soldiers into these dangerous situations - a practice that is encouraged by Western governments," a publication noted.The article draws attention to the dire situation in which Ukrainian soldiers find themselves."According to surviving Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) soldiers, the typical expectation for newcomers to the front is an order to dig a deep pit in the trenches as quickly as possible and then sit there for several days until soldiers who have already been in combat return," one author wrote.According to the author, the Ukrainian Army has not achieved any success on the battlefield, and the approaching winter will not bring it any closer.Since the beginning of June, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been attempting offensives in the directions of Zaporozhye, South Donetsk, and Artemovsk (Bakhmut), using units trained and equipped by NATO.As Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out, they have failed to make significant progress on any front. According to his statements, the Ukrainian military has suffered more than 90,000 casualties during this period, both in terms of medical evacuations and irreversible losses.

