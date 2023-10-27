https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/shia-militia-groups-say-attacked-us-military-base-in-western-iraq-with-drone-1114526625.html
Shia Militia Groups Say Attacked US Military Base in Western Iraq With Drone
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which includes Shia armed groups, said on Friday that it had attacked the US's Ain al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq with drone.
“Fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked the Ain al-Asad base of the American occupiers in western Iraq with a drone,” the armed groups said in a statement.On Thursday, the armed groups said that they attacked another US base in Iraqi Kurdistan.
Shia Militia Groups Say Attacked US Military Base in Western Iraq With Drone
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which includes Shia armed groups, said on Friday that it had attacked the US's Ain al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq with drone.
“Fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked the Ain al-Asad base of the American occupiers in western Iraq with a drone,” the armed groups said in a statement.
On Thursday, the armed groups
said that they attacked another US base in Iraqi Kurdistan.