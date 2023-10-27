International
Shia Militia Groups Say Attacked US Military Base in Western Iraq With Drone
11:42 GMT 27.10.2023
© AP Photo / International CoalitionParts of the wreckage of a drone are laid out on the ground near the Ain al-Asad airbase, in the western Anbar province of Iraq, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which includes Shia armed groups, said on Friday that it had attacked the US's Ain al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq with drone.
“Fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked the Ain al-Asad base of the American occupiers in western Iraq with a drone,” the armed groups said in a statement.
On Thursday, the armed groups said that they attacked another US base in Iraqi Kurdistan.
