International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/us-forces-successfully-shot-down-attack-drone-near-al-asad-air-base-in-iraq---official-1114539581.html
US Forces 'Successfully' Shot Down Attack Drone Near Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq - Official
US Forces 'Successfully' Shot Down Attack Drone Near Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq - Official
US forces in Iraq successfully shot down an attack drone a few kilometers away from Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq, a US defense official said in a statement to Sputnik on Friday.
2023-10-27T20:42+0000
2023-10-27T20:41+0000
military
us
iraq
syria
pentagon
joe biden
us department of defense (dod)
air strikes
f-16
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107797/18/1077971866_0:169:3043:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_0b5a5a920f8af5104593c4851f4a9ec0.jpg
"At approximately 0700 EDT on 27 OCT[ober], US forces engaged a one-way attack drone a few kilometers from Al-Asad Air Base, Iraq, and successfully shot it down without further incident," the official said. The latest military strike comes hours after the US Department of Defense confirmed it had carried out an operation against two targets in eastern Syria as part of the Biden administration's response to recent strikes against US and allied troops in Iraq and Syria.It was previously detailed by the Pentagon that the late Thursday operation involved a pair of US F-16 fighter jets, and that the aircraft had targeted ammunition and weapons depots belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, which the US claims helped to provide aid to militia groups that carried out strikes against US troops."These precision self-defense strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17," a Thursday statement by the Pentagon read.Prior to the Thursday strike, the Pentagon detailed that at least 16 attacks had been carried out against bases housing US forces just this month, and that 19 out of 21 American service members had sustained "traumatic brain injuries."The US actions additionally come on the heels of decisions to deploy some 900 troops to the Middle East as a means to bolster security in the region, which has been experiencing an uptick in hostilities following the start of Hamas' October 7 surprise attack against Israel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/us-launches-strikes-in-syria-after-targeted-attacks-against-american-troops-1114515416.html
iraq
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107797/18/1077971866_155:0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_53bec1b98c137d79d75e12320bc26ee7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us forces, al-asad air base in iraq, middle east, us attacks against american forces
us forces, al-asad air base in iraq, middle east, us attacks against american forces

US Forces 'Successfully' Shot Down Attack Drone Near Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq - Official

20:42 GMT 27.10.2023
© AP Photo / Nasser NasserThis aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
This aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2023
© AP Photo / Nasser Nasser
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US forces in Iraq successfully shot down an attack drone a few kilometers away from Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq, a US defense official said in a statement to Sputnik on Friday.
"At approximately 0700 EDT on 27 OCT[ober], US forces engaged a one-way attack drone a few kilometers from Al-Asad Air Base, Iraq, and successfully shot it down without further incident," the official said.
The latest military strike comes hours after the US Department of Defense confirmed it had carried out an operation against two targets in eastern Syria as part of the Biden administration's response to recent strikes against US and allied troops in Iraq and Syria.
It was previously detailed by the Pentagon that the late Thursday operation involved a pair of US F-16 fighter jets, and that the aircraft had targeted ammunition and weapons depots belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, which the US claims helped to provide aid to militia groups that carried out strikes against US troops.
"These precision self-defense strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17," a Thursday statement by the Pentagon read.
Prior to the Thursday strike, the Pentagon detailed that at least 16 attacks had been carried out against bases housing US forces just this month, and that 19 out of 21 American service members had sustained "traumatic brain injuries."
A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle flies over northern Iraq early in the morning of Sept. 23, 2014, after conducting airstrikes in Syria. This F-15 was a part of a large coalition strike package that was the first to strike ISIL targets in Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2023
Military
US Launches Strikes in Syria After Targeted Attacks Against American Troops
02:29 GMT

Such injuries, more commonly referred to as TBIs, often cause concussions, and cause symptoms including but not limited to blurred vision, tinnitus, nausea, numbness in limbs, loss of consciousness and seizures.

The US actions additionally come on the heels of decisions to deploy some 900 troops to the Middle East as a means to bolster security in the region, which has been experiencing an uptick in hostilities following the start of Hamas' October 7 surprise attack against Israel.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала