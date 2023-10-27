Nearly 20 Soldiers Diagnosed With ‘Traumatic Brain Injuries’ in Iraq, Syria Amid Base Attacks

International
The Pentagon has confirmed that 19 US service personnel have suffered brain injuries from attacks in response to Israel's coming ground offensive against Gaza. It has not been clarified how severe the injuries are.
The US Department of Defense confirmed on Thursday that 19 US service personnel suffered what has been described as “traumatic brain injuries" during recent attacks against troops stationed at bases in Syria and Iraq.No details were provided on the severity of the injuries.The Pentagon detailed that 15 service members at the Al Tanf garrison in Syria and four troops at the Al Asad air base in Iraq suffered injuries from recent attacks, believed to be in response to the Palestine-Israel conflict.The confirmation comes after the Defense Department earlier detailed that 21 service members in total had suffered minor injuries on October 17 and 18. More attacks have occurred in the interim but did not result in any reported injuries.The escalation in tensions between Palestine and Israel were in response to Hamas' October 7 surprise attack against Israel that has killed around 1,400 Israelis, according to Israeli figures. The death toll in Palestine has since risen to 7,028, per the Gaza Ministry of Health.Retaliatory strikes by Israel have been condemned by nearby Arab and African countries, including those where US forces have been attacked. Some countries in the region, including NATO member Turkiye, Syria and Iran have called the attacks an act of “genocide,” while others have condemned Israel’s actions as crimes against humanity and collective punishment. Meanwhile, the Arab League and African Union have warned the conflict may turn into a genocide.
us soldiers attacked, us soldiers injured, brain injuries, concussions,
Attacks on US forces in the Middle East have seen a sharp increase over the last several days following the start of the Palestine-Israel conflict, and as Israel prepares for a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.
The US Department of Defense confirmed on Thursday that 19 US service personnel suffered what has been described as “traumatic brain injuries" during recent attacks against troops stationed at bases in Syria and Iraq.
No details were provided on the severity of the injuries.

The most common form of a traumatic brain injury is a concussion, which can occur from a jolt or blow to the head.

The type of injury is common in contact sports such as American football and Rugby, and often result in symptoms including blurred vision, tinnitus, mood/behavior changes, nausea.

More serious cases involve slurred speech, seizures, numbness, state of confusion, or loss of consciousness.

The Pentagon detailed that 15 service members at the Al Tanf garrison in Syria and four troops at the Al Asad air base in Iraq suffered injuries from recent attacks, believed to be in response to the Palestine-Israel conflict.
The confirmation comes after the Defense Department earlier detailed that 21 service members in total had suffered minor injuries on October 17 and 18. More attacks have occurred in the interim but did not result in any reported injuries.
The escalation in tensions between Palestine and Israel were in response to Hamas' October 7 surprise attack against Israel that has killed around 1,400 Israelis, according to Israeli figures. The death toll in Palestine has since risen to 7,028, per the Gaza Ministry of Health.
Retaliatory strikes by Israel have been condemned by nearby Arab and African countries, including those where US forces have been attacked. Some countries in the region, including NATO member Turkiye, Syria and Iran have called the attacks an act of “genocide,” while others have condemned Israel’s actions as crimes against humanity and collective punishment. Meanwhile, the Arab League and African Union have warned the conflict may turn into a genocide.
The United States has become the focus of anger for some critics as it is Israel’s strongest ally and provides billions in aid to the Israeli state annually.

Last week, the UN Security Council failed to pass a resolution calling for a humanitarian pause in the conflict after the US vetoed it. Two more draft resolutions failed on Wednesday, which the US also voted against.

