US, South Korea, Australia to Hold Joint Aerial Exercise
The US Seventh Air Force said on Friday it would stage its joint aerial exercise dubbed Vigilant Defense 24 with the South Korean and Australian air forces from October 30 to November 3.
"More than 25 various types of fighter, cargo, tanker, and reconnaissance aircraft from the U.S., ROK [Republic of Korea], and RAAF [Royal Australian Air Force] will be participating in Vigilant Defense from ROK and US bases across the peninsula. Vigilant Defense 24 is as a regularly scheduled event that allows for combined and joint training at the operational and tactical levels. This year’s event will focus on defensive, predetermined flying operations," the Seventh Air Force said. The training is an annual event held to strengthen the ties between the air forces of the United States and South Korea as well as with their regional allies, the statement added. The Seventh Air Force is the US Air Force's oldest numbered air force. It was established in 1940 and is currently headquartered at Osan Air Base in South Korea.
US, South Korea, Australia to Hold Joint Aerial Exercise
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Seventh Air Force said on Friday it would stage its joint aerial exercise dubbed Vigilant Defense 24 with the South Korean and Australian air forces from October 30 to November 3.
"More than 25 various types of fighter, cargo, tanker, and reconnaissance aircraft from the U.S., ROK [Republic of Korea], and RAAF [Royal Australian Air Force] will be participating in Vigilant Defense from ROK and US bases across the peninsula. Vigilant Defense 24 is as a regularly scheduled event that allows for combined and joint training at the operational and tactical levels. This year’s event will focus on defensive, predetermined flying operations," the Seventh Air Force said.
The training is an annual event
held to strengthen the ties between the air forces of the United States and South Korea as well as with their regional allies, the statement added.
The Seventh Air Force is the US Air Force's oldest numbered air force. It was established in 1940 and is currently headquartered at Osan Air Base in South Korea.