What Weapons Could Israeli Forces Deploy During Gaza Ground Offensive?

What Weapons Could Israeli Forces Deploy During Gaza Ground Offensive?

Amid the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Prime Minister Netanyahu readies the Israeli armed forces for a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. This entails deploying advanced military equipment, though the type of weapons are to be used are undisclosed.

On Thursday, Israel initiated its push into the Gaza Strip, deploying armored and engineering units as a precursor to a broader ground operation.Israel's recent actions come on the heels of the October 7 offensive by the militant arm of Hamas on its southern territories. The onslaught claimed the lives of over 1,400 Israelis, and hundreds of people were taken hostage.As ground forces mobilize for a potential operation in Gaza, the Israeli Defense Ministry can tap into a vast reserve of arms from the country's defense sector. However, the government's exact plans in this regard remain undisclosed.Likely Military Equipment IDF Could Use in GazaOne item of military hardware that could be displayed is the ROOK multi-purpose robotic unmanned ground vehicle (UGV). The ROOK UGV, a 6x6 all-terrain innovation, is the result of a joint venture between Israel's Elbit Systems and Roboteam, designed for superior maneuverability and load-bearing capacity. The vehicle, tipping the scales at 1,200 kg and stretching 2.7 m long, 1.6 m wide, and 1.2 m tall, is designed with a low center of gravity. This design choice prioritizes stability during crucial moments, such as evacuating injured personnel or essential supply delivery during combat ops. White LED and infrared lighting ensure visibility during nighttime missions. The ROOK can handle a 1,200 kg payload and offers 360° HD video feeds day and night. Enhanced with Elbit Systems' TORCH-X Robotic for optimal navigation, it is powered by a hybrid energy system with an optional generator. The UGV boasts a top speed of 30 km/h and an operational range of roughly 1,000 m.The Eitan armored personnel carrier is another weapon the IDF could use in a Gaza ground campaign. The advanced 8x8 wheeled armored personnel vehicle (APC) is the latest offering from the Merkava and Armored Vehicles Directorate of Israel's Ministry of Defense. This combat vehicle boasts modern protection and superior firepower. Designed for versatility, it ensures troop mobility across diverse terrains.Weighing between 30 and 35 tons, the vehicle extends eight meters in length and can span to three meters in width and height. Modern day and nighttime peripheral cameras are vital, offering space for a crew of three. Eitan incorporates Elbit Systems' Iron Fist active protection system (APS). It is outfitted with a 30 mm turret, further enhanced by a remote 12.7 mm machine gun station and a pintle-affixed 7.62 mm gun. The vehicle can reach speeds exceeding 90 km/h, with an extensive travel range of 1,000km.The Israel Defense Forces are set to deploy a fleet of main battle tanks, including the Merkava III Baz, Merkava IV, Merkava Mk 4 Meil Ruach, and the latest fifth-generation Merkava Barak. These tanks are recognized for their massive weight, firepower, powerful engines delivering between 1,200 and 1,500 horsepower, and potential speeds of up to 60 km/h. However, the IDF's new Merkava Barak tank would grab the attention of military experts, because it is touted as fitted with Rafael's cutting-edge pioneering WindGuard active protection system and its cache of innovative tech capabilities.The Fire Weaver system by Rafael is expected to be in active service with the IDF during a ground operation, secured by the Israeli Ministry of Defense, which advances towards a seamlessly connected digital battleground. A joint venture between Israel's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems produced this novel system with expedited engagements and optimized on-field operational efficiency by synchronizing personnel and machinery.The Fire Weaver system employs AI to swiftly assess combat environment details, such as target locations, allies, and essential landmarks. This invaluable data is immediately relayed across various platforms, bolstering the situational comprehension of personnel in the field. Moreover, this information seamlessly integrates with equipment displays, including weapon sights.The Namer is also expected to feature in a Gaza ground offensive. Modeled after the iconic Merkava IV tank, it is expected to deliver high-caliber protection for infantry operations. It is furnished with Rafael's Mini-Samson RCWS and seamlessly integrates multifaceted sensor technology for target acquisition.Namer's arsenal includes a 12.7 mm M2HB, 7.62 mm M246 gun, 60 mm mortar, and devices to launch smoke grenades. It comes with automated fire suppression and defense against nuclear, biological, and chemical hazards to enhance safety. The Merkava III tank's 1,200 hp engine also propels the vehicle.

