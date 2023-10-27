https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/who-is-dean-phillips-latest-democrat-to-challenge-biden-for-2024-election-ticket-1114540095.html
Who is Dean Phillips, Latest Democrat to Challenge Biden for 2024 Election Ticket?
Who is Dean Phillips, Latest Democrat to Challenge Biden for 2024 Election Ticket?
US Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) announced his intention on Thursday to challenge US President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential ticket in the looming 2024 election.
2023-10-27T22:19+0000
2023-10-27T22:19+0000
2023-10-27T22:19+0000
sputnik explains
us
2024 us presidential election
joe biden
cenk uygur
marianne williamson
democratic party
minnesota
us politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1b/1114540238_0:142:3137:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_c2c439bb75b83ae3876873fb4574f350.jpg
US Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) announced his intention on Thursday to challenge US President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential ticket in the looming 2024 election.“I invite you to join me in declaring a new American independence… from fear and the status quo,” said Phillips at a campaign event in New Hampshire.The little-known Phillips has been a consistent critic of Biden’s decision to run for a second presidential term.Recent polling has shown former US President Donald Trump tied or leading Biden in a rematch of 2020’s contest, building support among political independents. Other polling has demonstrated a series of dire warnings for Biden, with three-quarters of Americans considering his advanced age to be a problem and about half believing he and his family are “corrupt.”Biden has chosen not to participate in New Hampshire’s presidential primary, currently scheduled for January 23, after the state defied Democratic Party leadership, which wished to move South Carolina ahead of the state’s traditional “first in the nation” status. Phillips’ performance in the contest could generate publicity for Phillips, though it’s uncertain to what degree the primary will receive attention from mainstream US media.Democratic Party politicians expressed confusion and opposition when asked to weigh in on Phillips’ unexpected candidacy and potential motivations for launching it. “He does have a very good heart,” said one anonymous Democratic member of the House. “I believe that in his heart, he thinks this is the right thing to do. But it’s quite the opposite.”Phillips is considered a moderate Democrat and a rising star within the party, first winning election to the House of Representatives in a 2018 midterm election that saw him claim the seat for his party for the first time since 1958. With a reported net worth of $77 million, Phillips will enjoy the ability to self-fund his campaign launch.The Minnesota lawmaker serves as the current president and CEO of Phillips Distilling Company, which is owned by his family, and a former co-owner of the Talenti gelato brand.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/new-voting-machine-skepticism-overshadowing-2024-election-1111651238.html
minnesota
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1b/1114540238_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_69ddeadc3540e8a4655c02e599ac8250.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
dean phillips, 2024 us presidential election, joe biden challengers, democratic presidential ticket,
dean phillips, 2024 us presidential election, joe biden challengers, democratic presidential ticket,
Who is Dean Phillips, Latest Democrat to Challenge Biden for 2024 Election Ticket?
Dean Phillips, a businessman and representative from Minneapolis’ suburbs, is joining author Marianne Williamson and media personality Cenk Uygur in the Democratic Party’s presidential primary. Activist Robert F Kennedy Jr, formerly running as a Democrat, is also challenging Biden as an independent candidate.
US Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) announced his intention on Thursday to challenge US President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential ticket in the looming 2024 election.
“I invite you to join me in declaring a new American independence… from fear and the status quo,” said Phillips
at a campaign event in New Hampshire.
The little-known Phillips has been a consistent critic of Biden’s decision to run for a second presidential term.
Recent polling has shown former US President Donald Trump tied or leading
Biden in a rematch of 2020’s contest, building support among political independents. Other polling has demonstrated a series of dire warnings for Biden, with three-quarters of Americans considering his advanced age to be a problem and about half believing he and his family are “corrupt.”
“I will not sit still and not be quiet in the face of numbers that are so clearly saying that we’re going to be facing an emergency next November,” said Phillips
in an interview with US media Thursday.
Biden has chosen not to participate in New Hampshire’s presidential primary, currently scheduled for January 23, after the state defied Democratic Party leadership, which wished to move South Carolina ahead of the state’s traditional “first in the nation” status. Phillips’ performance in the contest could generate publicity for Phillips, though it’s uncertain to what degree the primary will receive attention from mainstream US media.
Democratic Party politicians expressed confusion
and opposition when asked to weigh in on Phillips’ unexpected candidacy and potential motivations for launching it. “He does have a very good heart,” said one anonymous Democratic member of the House. “I believe that in his heart, he thinks this is the right thing to do. But it’s quite the opposite.”
“I don’t know if he’s hoping to come out in favor of a certain cause, elevate an issue that’s not receiving attention or whether he has some other goal, but I haven’t heard it clearly articulated,” said another anonymous Democratic Party lawmaker. “I’m concerned, in the absence of that type of articulation, it appears as though he is doing it in a way that could possibly harm Biden’s standing.”
Phillips is considered a moderate Democrat and a rising star within the party, first winning election to the House of Representatives in a 2018 midterm election that saw him claim the seat for his party for the first time since 1958. With a reported net worth of $77 million
, Phillips will enjoy the ability to self-fund his campaign launch.
The Minnesota lawmaker serves as the current president
and CEO of Phillips Distilling Company, which is owned by his family, and a former co-owner of the Talenti gelato brand.
The announcement comes amidst a complex and rapidly evolving international landscape, with Biden recently advocating for continued US military funding for Ukraine, as well as financial support for Israel in their military operation against the Hamas group.
Recent polling shows a majority of US voters of all political affiliations support a ceasefire in the Palestine-Israel conflict, potentially creating a challenge for Biden as he doubles down on US support for the Middle Eastern ally.