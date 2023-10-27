https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/who-is-dean-phillips-latest-democrat-to-challenge-biden-for-2024-election-ticket-1114540095.html

Who is Dean Phillips, Latest Democrat to Challenge Biden for 2024 Election Ticket?

US Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) announced his intention on Thursday to challenge US President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential ticket in the looming 2024 election.

US Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) announced his intention on Thursday to challenge US President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential ticket in the looming 2024 election.“I invite you to join me in declaring a new American independence… from fear and the status quo,” said Phillips at a campaign event in New Hampshire.The little-known Phillips has been a consistent critic of Biden’s decision to run for a second presidential term.Recent polling has shown former US President Donald Trump tied or leading Biden in a rematch of 2020’s contest, building support among political independents. Other polling has demonstrated a series of dire warnings for Biden, with three-quarters of Americans considering his advanced age to be a problem and about half believing he and his family are “corrupt.”Biden has chosen not to participate in New Hampshire’s presidential primary, currently scheduled for January 23, after the state defied Democratic Party leadership, which wished to move South Carolina ahead of the state’s traditional “first in the nation” status. Phillips’ performance in the contest could generate publicity for Phillips, though it’s uncertain to what degree the primary will receive attention from mainstream US media.Democratic Party politicians expressed confusion and opposition when asked to weigh in on Phillips’ unexpected candidacy and potential motivations for launching it. “He does have a very good heart,” said one anonymous Democratic member of the House. “I believe that in his heart, he thinks this is the right thing to do. But it’s quite the opposite.”Phillips is considered a moderate Democrat and a rising star within the party, first winning election to the House of Representatives in a 2018 midterm election that saw him claim the seat for his party for the first time since 1958. With a reported net worth of $77 million, Phillips will enjoy the ability to self-fund his campaign launch.The Minnesota lawmaker serves as the current president and CEO of Phillips Distilling Company, which is owned by his family, and a former co-owner of the Talenti gelato brand.

