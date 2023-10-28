https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/g7-holds-first-supply-chain-session-with-global-south-countries-1114555410.html

G7 Holds First Supply Chain Session With Global South Countries

A session on supply chains with the countries of the Global South was held for the first time on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Saturday.

"Today, on the first day of the summit, we had our first important briefing on strengthening supply chains with India, Indonesia, Kenya, Chile, Australia — countries of the Global South ... There was a consensus that supply chains should be built with trusted partners," Nishimura told reporters. There were also high-level talks with the European Union on economic issues, Nishimura said. A meeting of G7 trade ministers, chaired by Japan, opened Saturday afternoon in Osaka Prefecture. In addition to the usual participants, representatives from the trade ministries of Australia, Chile, India, Indonesia, and Kenya are participating in an expanded format this year. Representatives from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the World Trade Organization, and the Indonesian Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia are also attending the summit.

