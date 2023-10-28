International
Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto Says Important to Avoid Large War in Middle East
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday that it is important to prevent a larger war in the Middle East amid the ongoing escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict because the result would be unpredictable if coupled with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and a growing terror threat in Africa.
“What is much more important is to avoid a breakout of a war between countries [in the Middle East], because, currently, what is going on is a fight against terror, and this must not be turning into a war between countries because if [it] launches in the Middle East and you add this together with the growing threat of terror in Africa, … the war in Ukraine, then you are very close to something which is totally incalculable, which is totally unpredictable, unforeseeable from the perspective of the conclusion,” Szijjarto said in an interview for Sputnik. Szijjarto pointed out that the ongoing war on terror against Hamas must be won and underscored Israel’s right to defend itself in the face of an attack that took place on October 7. Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7 and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Several countries in the region, including Turkey and Iran, criticized Israel's military response, which killed thousands of civilians, including hundreds of children, and destroyed civilian infrastructure.
05:09 GMT 28.10.2023
This aerial view shows people standing before destroyed buildings at the site of the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza on October 18, 2023 in the aftermath of an overnight strike there, which killed hundreds of people late on October 17, sparking global condemnation and angry protests around the Muslim world.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday that it is important to prevent a larger war in the Middle East amid the ongoing escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict because the result would be unpredictable if coupled with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and a growing terror threat in Africa.
“What is much more important is to avoid a breakout of a war between countries [in the Middle East], because, currently, what is going on is a fight against terror, and this must not be turning into a war between countries because if [it] launches in the Middle East and you add this together with the growing threat of terror in Africa, … the war in Ukraine, then you are very close to something which is totally incalculable, which is totally unpredictable, unforeseeable from the perspective of the conclusion,” Szijjarto said in an interview for Sputnik.
Szijjarto pointed out that the ongoing war on terror against Hamas must be won and underscored Israel’s right to defend itself in the face of an attack that took place on October 7.
Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7 and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel.
Several countries in the region, including Turkey and Iran, criticized Israel's military response, which killed thousands of civilians, including hundreds of children, and destroyed civilian infrastructure.
