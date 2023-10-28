https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/lavrov-impossible-to-destroy-hamas-without-destroying-gaza-with-most-of-its-civilian-population-1114546585.html

Lavrov: Impossible to Destroy Hamas Without Destroying Gaza With Most of Its Civilian Population

Lavrov: Impossible to Destroy Hamas Without Destroying Gaza With Most of Its Civilian Population

It is necessary to "stop" in the Gaza Strip and announce humanitarian programs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

It is necessary to "stop" in the Gaza Strip and announce humanitarian programs, Lavrov said.He stressed that if the Gaza Strip is destroyed and two million people are expelled, it will be a catastrophe for many decades or even centuries. On October 7, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, breaching the border and killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,400 Israelis and over 7,000 Palestinians.

