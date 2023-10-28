International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/lavrov-impossible-to-destroy-hamas-without-destroying-gaza-with-most-of-its-civilian-population-1114546585.html
Lavrov: Impossible to Destroy Hamas Without Destroying Gaza With Most of Its Civilian Population
Lavrov: Impossible to Destroy Hamas Without Destroying Gaza With Most of Its Civilian Population
It is necessary to "stop" in the Gaza Strip and announce humanitarian programs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
2023-10-28T08:40+0000
2023-10-28T08:40+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
gaza strip
sergey lavrov
palestinians
israel
gaza
hamas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/17/1114418491_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8ce45df8dca0d579046ebf74dabfc55e.jpg
It is necessary to "stop" in the Gaza Strip and announce humanitarian programs, Lavrov said.He stressed that if the Gaza Strip is destroyed and two million people are expelled, it will be a catastrophe for many decades or even centuries. On October 7, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, breaching the border and killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,400 Israelis and over 7,000 Palestinians.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/russia-and-china-lead-multipolar-development-as-us-pours-fuel-on-israeli-fire-1114295992.html
gaza strip
israel
gaza
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/17/1114418491_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b3686a8e41cd7d33aefc9f4c325b1891.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
destroying gaza, humanitarian programs, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov
destroying gaza, humanitarian programs, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov

Lavrov: Impossible to Destroy Hamas Without Destroying Gaza With Most of Its Civilian Population

08:40 GMT 28.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / Belal AlsabbaghAn aerial view shows destoyed buildings in al-Zahra south of Gaza City on October 20, 2023 following Israeli bombardment overnight amid ongoing battles between the IDF and the Palestinian group Hamas.
An aerial view shows destoyed buildings in al-Zahra south of Gaza City on October 20, 2023 following Israeli bombardment overnight amid ongoing battles between the IDF and the Palestinian group Hamas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / Belal Alsabbagh
Subscribe
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that it is impossible to destroy Hamas without destroying Gaza with most of its civilian population.
It is necessary to "stop" in the Gaza Strip and announce humanitarian programs, Lavrov said.
"It is necessary to stop, it is necessary to announce humanitarian programs to save the population, which has found itself in a blockade: no water, no electricity, no food - there is none of this," Lavrov said in an interview.
He stressed that if the Gaza Strip is destroyed and two million people are expelled, it will be a catastrophe for many decades or even centuries.
"We send signals to the Israelis, we have full contacts with them, our ambassador communicates with them regularly, we send signals about the need to seek a peaceful solution and not to complete the announced scorched earth strategy in Gaza," Lavrov said.
People search through debris outside the site of the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza on October 18, 2023 in the aftermath of an overnight strike there. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2023
Analysis
Russia and China Lead Multipolar Development as US Pours Fuel on Israeli Fire
18 October, 17:39 GMT
On October 7, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, breaching the border and killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,400 Israelis and over 7,000 Palestinians.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала