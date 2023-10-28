https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/lavrov-impossible-to-destroy-hamas-without-destroying-gaza-with-most-of-its-civilian-population-1114546585.html
Lavrov: Impossible to Destroy Hamas Without Destroying Gaza With Most of Its Civilian Population
It is necessary to "stop" in the Gaza Strip and announce humanitarian programs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that it is impossible to destroy Hamas without destroying Gaza with most of its civilian population.
"It is necessary to stop, it is necessary to announce humanitarian programs to save the population, which has found itself in a blockade: no water, no electricity, no food - there is none of this," Lavrov said in an interview.
He stressed that if the Gaza Strip
is destroyed and two million people are expelled, it will be a catastrophe for many decades or even centuries.
"We send signals to the Israelis, we have full contacts with them, our ambassador communicates with them regularly, we send signals about the need to seek a peaceful solution and not to complete the announced scorched earth strategy in Gaza," Lavrov said.
On October 7, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, breaching the border and killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,400 Israelis and over 7,000 Palestinians.