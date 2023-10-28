https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/maine-shooting-suspect-was-found-dead-inside-box-trailer-near-former-workplace---authorities-1114562376.html

Maine Shooting Suspect Was Found Dead Inside Box Trailer Near Former Workplace

The body of Robert Card, the suspect in the shooting that occurred in Maine this week, was found inside a metal storage trailer near the recycling center where he used to work.

"So the main state police tactical team ultimately were the ones that located the body within one of those trailers," Sauschuck said during a media briefing.At 7:45 p.m. (23:45 GMT) on Friday, Card's body was found on the property, which contains overflow trailers of recycled materials, belonging to the recycling center where he used to work.The commissioner also confirmed earlier reports of a note being found in Card's residence, but stopped short of characterizing it as a suicide note.Maine authorities are presently working on gaining access to Card's phone and records, the commissioner added.Late Wednesday, the 40-year-old gunman opened fire at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, killed at least 18 people and injuring numerous individuals in the area. Earlier reports detailed that Card had previously threatened to carry out a mass shooting, and that he had been admitted to a mental health facility over the summer for a two-week period.A motive for the shooting has yet to be determined amid an ongoing investigation into the the shooting.

