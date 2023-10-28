International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/maine-shooting-suspect-was-found-dead-inside-box-trailer-near-former-workplace---authorities-1114562376.html
Maine Shooting Suspect Was Found Dead Inside Box Trailer Near Former Workplace
Maine Shooting Suspect Was Found Dead Inside Box Trailer Near Former Workplace
The body of Robert Card, the suspect in the shooting that occurred in Maine this week, was found inside a metal storage trailer near the recycling center where he used to work.
2023-10-28T21:38+0000
2023-10-28T21:49+0000
americas
maine
lewiston
us
mass shooting
police investigation
gunman
suspect
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1c/1114541942_0:0:3006:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_4da41be831d81a59677cfa8dcdb7d3c2.jpg
"So the main state police tactical team ultimately were the ones that located the body within one of those trailers," Sauschuck said during a media briefing.At 7:45 p.m. (23:45 GMT) on Friday, Card's body was found on the property, which contains overflow trailers of recycled materials, belonging to the recycling center where he used to work.The commissioner also confirmed earlier reports of a note being found in Card's residence, but stopped short of characterizing it as a suicide note.Maine authorities are presently working on gaining access to Card's phone and records, the commissioner added.Late Wednesday, the 40-year-old gunman opened fire at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, killed at least 18 people and injuring numerous individuals in the area. Earlier reports detailed that Card had previously threatened to carry out a mass shooting, and that he had been admitted to a mental health facility over the summer for a two-week period.A motive for the shooting has yet to be determined amid an ongoing investigation into the the shooting.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/state-officials-confirm-maine-shooting-suspect-found-dead-1114542276.html
americas
maine
lewiston
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1c/1114541942_34:0:2765:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9960ba2b7ec55fc9f39d0ed504d5e1fd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
maine public safety commissioner michael sauschuck, lewiston, maine, robert card, maine mass shooting
maine public safety commissioner michael sauschuck, lewiston, maine, robert card, maine mass shooting

Maine Shooting Suspect Was Found Dead Inside Box Trailer Near Former Workplace

21:38 GMT 28.10.2023 (Updated: 21:49 GMT 28.10.2023)
© AFP 2023 / ANGELA WEISS(FILES) Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck speaks to the press during a press conference at Lewiston City Hall in Lewiston, Maine, under a picture of suspect Robert Card on October 27, 2023. The suspect in a mass shooting in the US state of Maine has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, US media reported October 27, 2023, after an intense manhunt that lasted more than two days. Details were not immediately known, but authorities in Maine called a news conference for 10 pm (0200 GMT).
(FILES) Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck speaks to the press during a press conference at Lewiston City Hall in Lewiston, Maine, under a picture of suspect Robert Card on October 27, 2023. The suspect in a mass shooting in the US state of Maine has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, US media reported October 27, 2023, after an intense manhunt that lasted more than two days. Details were not immediately known, but authorities in Maine called a news conference for 10 pm (0200 GMT). - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANGELA WEISS
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The body of Robert Card, the suspect in the shooting that occurred in the US state of Maine this week, was found inside a metal storage trailer near the recycling center where he used to work, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck confirmed on Saturday.
"So the main state police tactical team ultimately were the ones that located the body within one of those trailers," Sauschuck said during a media briefing.
At 7:45 p.m. (23:45 GMT) on Friday, Card's body was found on the property, which contains overflow trailers of recycled materials, belonging to the recycling center where he used to work.
The commissioner also confirmed earlier reports of a note being found in Card's residence, but stopped short of characterizing it as a suicide note.
"So this is a paper style note. I'm not going to read it to you verbatim but ... it's a note to a loved one saying that 'This is the passcode for my phone. This is the bank account numbers.' And I wouldn't describe it as an explicit suicide note, but the tone and tenor was that the individual was not going to be around and wanted to make sure that this loved one had access to his phone," Sauschuck said.
Maine authorities are presently working on gaining access to Card's phone and records, the commissioner added.
Law enforcement officials prepare to search the Androscoggin River in Lisbon Falls, Maine, on October 27, 2023, in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. Police in Maine struggled for a second day on October 27, 2023, to catch a man who gunned down 18 people with a semi-automatic rifle in a bowling alley and a bar in a town where locals were enjoying an evening out. Robert Card, 40, is accused of being the man seen on security cameras walking into a Lewiston bowling alley on the evening of October 25, 2023, and launching the country's deadliest mass shooting of the year so far. In addition to the 18 murdered at the bowling venue and later in a bar, the US Army reservist is accused of wounding 13. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2023
Americas
'Time to Heal': State Officials Confirm Maine Shooting Suspect Found Dead
02:18 GMT
Late Wednesday, the 40-year-old gunman opened fire at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, killed at least 18 people and injuring numerous individuals in the area. Earlier reports detailed that Card had previously threatened to carry out a mass shooting, and that he had been admitted to a mental health facility over the summer for a two-week period.
A motive for the shooting has yet to be determined amid an ongoing investigation into the the shooting.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала