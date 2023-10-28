https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/state-officials-confirm-maine-shooting-suspect-found-dead-1114542276.html

State Officials Confirm Maine Shooting Suspect Found Dead

State Officials Confirm Maine Shooting Suspect Found Dead

The Maine mass shooting suspect was found dead following a dayslong manhunt, state officials confirmed late Friday. 28.10.2023, Sputnik International

2023-10-28T02:18+0000

2023-10-28T02:18+0000

2023-10-28T02:27+0000

americas

us

maine

lewiston

mass shooting

gunman

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1c/1114542116_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_52834945fc2136725478174db188ff3a.jpg

The Maine mass shooting suspect was found dead following a dayslong manhunt, state officials confirmed late Friday.Maine Governor Janet Mills detailed during a Friday news conference that the suspected shooter is "no longer a threat," adding that she informed US President Joe Biden and the state's congressional delegation of the development.Michael Sauschuck, Maine's commissioner of Public Safety, did not disclose how the suspected gunman was found, or how his death came to be but did indicate that the body was discovered at 7:45 p.m. local time near the Androscoggin river, in Lisbon, Maine.An intensive manhunt for the Maine mass shooting suspect, Robert Card, came to a grim end days after the shooting took place on Wednesday night. The search required hundreds of state and local officers and at least 80 FBI agents.Card’s vehicle, a white Subaru Outback, was first found abandoned near a boat launch along the Androscoggin river, in Lisbon. A gun had also been found in the abandoned vehicle. Authorities had carried out a search for evidence of Card, as well as a potential body along the river. The Maine State Police earlier employed a dive team, as well as sonar technology, to search the body of water, as Card was known to have owned more than one boat or vessel.At the time of the search, the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) also reported that they were paying close attention to the US-Canadian border. The state of Maine has more than 20 entry points to Canada. The rural state is also densely frosted with 90% of its land being covered by trees, which likely hampered efforts in the manhunt.Card, 40, was suspected of carrying out a mass shooting in which at least 18 people were killed and another 13 injured. Card first opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle at a local bowling alley, and then at a local eatery just four miles away. Card had a history of mental health issues, and had reportedly threatened to carry out a shooting in the past. The gun found in his abandoned vehicle was purchased legally.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

americas

maine

lewiston

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, maine, lewiston, mass shooting, gunman