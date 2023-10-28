https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/monster-duo-of-black-holes-closest-to-earth-result-of-galactic-collision-study-shows-1114546997.html

Monster Duo of Black Holes Closest to Earth Result of Galactic Collision, Study Shows

A pair of supermassive black holes close to our planet Earth were formed after a collision of two galaxies approximately a billion years ago, assert scientists, as they released an image using the Gemini South telescope.

Two supermassive black holes close to our planet Earth were formed after a dramatic collision of two galaxies approximately a billion years ago, scientists assert, as they have released exciting new images of the pair.The black hole binary at a distance of some 90 million light-years away from Earth was discovered by a team of astronomers. They had been scrutinizing the galaxy merger designated as NGC 7727 using the Gemini South telescope perched on Cerro Pachón mountain in the Chilean Andes.It should be noted that there is a specific reason why NGC 7727 (also known as LEDA 72060) attracts the attention of astronomers. They believe that the spiral galaxy has the potential of shedding light on the fallout from the collision of our home galaxy, the Milky Way, with the neighboring spiral galaxy Andromeda . This is on track to happen sometime in around 4.5 billion years. Furthermore, scientists are thrilled because this pair of supermassive black holes is the closest to our planet.The image of the spiral galaxy was captured thanks to the Gemini Multi-Object Spectrograph (GMOS) on the Gemini South telescope. It shows swirling interstellar dust and gas "resembling freshly-spun cotton candy as they wrap around the merging cores of the progenitor galaxies,” as per a statement by NOIRLab astronomers.Alluding yet again to why studies of the NGC 7727 are important, the astronomers concluded:

