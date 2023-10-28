https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/musk-reportedly-eyeing-turning-x-into-fully-fledged-dating-site-by-2024-1114541435.html

Musk Reportedly Eyeing Turning X Into 'Fully Fledged' Dating Site by 2024

Musk Reportedly Eyeing Turning X Into 'Fully Fledged' Dating Site by 2024

Elon Musk shared his vision for X, formerly know as Twitter, to become a dating app and a digital bank during a company-wide meeting on the anniversary of his Twitter takeover, US media reported on Friday.

2023-10-28T01:07+0000

2023-10-28T01:07+0000

2023-10-28T01:07+0000

A year into his ownership of X, Musk is continuing to generate unforeseen concepts for the platform's future, as he reportedly conveyed his enthusiastic vision for X in the coming year, aiming for it to become a fully developed dating site and digital bank by next year. Furthermore, Musk refrained from providing detailed insights into the specific steps required to transition X into a dating app, address potential user demand for these features, or outline additional product modifications, the report said. However, this proposal aligns with Musk's overarching strategy of introducing payment-driven features, a move consistent with the prevailing subscription-based model in most contemporary dating apps, media added. Dating site Match.com saw its stock plummet by 4.7% in the wake of the report.

