Biden Orders Flags at Half Staff Through October 30 After Mass Shootings in Maine

Biden Orders Flags at Half Staff Through October 30 After Mass Shootings in Maine

President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds in the United States, including at US embassies and facilities abroad, following two deadly mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, according to a proclamation published by the White House on Thursday.

"I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, October 30, 2023," the proclamation said. "I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations," the proclamation added. According to local officials in the US state of Maine, between 16 and 22 people were killed and dozens injured in Lewiston on Wednesday night after a man opened fire at a restaurant and a bowling alley. The suspected shooter has been identified as Robert Card, 40. He remains at large.

