Total of 5,000 US Soldiers Partook in Israel's Overnight Raid in Northern Gaza - Reports

A total of 5,000 US servicepeople took part in Israel's overnight ground operation in northern Gaza, Iranian news agency reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The Israeli operation reportedly involved three divisions and several brigades of the US Armed Forces, according to the news agency. The Israeli army is now trying to divide the Gaza Strip into two or three zones by entering from these areas and then starting the next phase of the war with Palestine to eliminate the link between the forces of Palestinian movement Hamas, the report said. Earlier on Saturday, Ali Baraka, the head of Hamas National Relations Abroad, said Israel's overnight attempt to launch a ground offensive from three directions on the Gaza Strip failed and Israeli troops suffered heavy losses. At the same time, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the Israeli military had suffered no casualties during the overnight operation in the northern Gaza Strip.

