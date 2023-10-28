https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/us-covertly-expands-military-base-in-israel-amidst-idf-violence-in-gaza-1114542806.html

US Covertly Expands Military Base in Israel Amidst IDF Violence in Gaza

US Covertly Expands Military Base in Israel Amidst IDF Violence in Gaza

A contract announcement from the US Department of Defense reveals Washington is expanding an unacknowledged military base in Israel’s Negev desert 20 miles from Gaza.

As the death toll climbs amidst Israeli military action in Gaza, the United States has repeatedly denied any intention of sending American troops to assist their Middle Eastern ally. But information recently released by the Pentagon shows the US is nevertheless investing significantly in an unacknowledged military base in Israel’s Negev desert.The report, posted in August on the Pentagon’s website, reveals over $35 million in funds being granted to a Colorado-based firm for a “life-support area,” to house military personnel. The construction is to take place at Site 512, a classified base with an expansive view of the surrounding territory from atop Mount Har Qeren.“Sometimes something is treated as an official secret not in the hope that an adversary would never find out about it but rather [because] the US government, for diplomatic or political reasons, does not want to officially acknowledge it,” said Paul Pillar, a former CIA analyst asked for comment about the revelation. The United States’ support for Israel has long damaged the country’s reputation throughout the Arab world.The United States has made similar moves in recent years to more openly back Israel, such as when former US President Donald Trump announced in 2018 the United States would be moving their embassy in the country to Jerusalem.Trump moved rapidly to negotiate diplomatic normalization between Israel and several Middle Eastern countries; US President Joe Biden was working to establish normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia until recent violence sidetracked the process.Analysts say an installation such as Site 512 would be focused primarily on monitoring attacks from Israel’s neighbors, chiefly Iran, rather than observing rocket launches from Gaza.

