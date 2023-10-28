https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/ukraine-shelled-donetsk-peoples-republic-19-times-in-past-24-hours-1114544195.html
Ukraine Shelled Donetsk People's Republic 19 Times in Past 24 Hours
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 19 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed units," the office said on Telegram. It said 60 rounds of various ammunition had been fired by Ukraine. A total of 10 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were registered in the previous day.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has thrown into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering an estimated over 90,000 casualties.
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) was shelled by Ukrainian troops 19 times over the past day, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 19 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed units," the office said on Telegram.
It said 60 rounds of various ammunition had been fired by Ukraine
A total of 10 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were registered in the previous day.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has thrown into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering an estimated over 90,000 casualties.