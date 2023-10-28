International
US Candy Price Inflation Hits Spooky Levels as Halloween Nears
US Candy Price Inflation Hits Spooky Levels as Halloween Nears
The global economic slowdown unleashed by the West’s failed attempt to disconnect Russia from the world economy hasn’t hit the United States as hard as Europe, but ordinary Americans have nonetheless felt the impact of soaring inflation on everything from gas and groceries to construction materials and consumables.
US candy and gum prices have increased by 13 percent in October, nearly matching the 14 percent jump in prices seen a year ago.That’s according to figures compiled by retail price tracker Datasembly.The 2023 price jump for candy was more than double the 6 percent increase in grocery bills observed this month.Media have blamed bad weather for the spooky price jump, citing heavy rains in West Africa, producer of much of the world’s raw cocoa supplies, which have left cocoa prices at levels unseen since the early 1980s. Sugar producer giant India’s recent move to ban sugar exports after a devastating monsoon have pushed prices for the other main ingredient in chocolaty treats to a 12-year high.Other input costs are also on the rise, including peanuts, US labor costs, and packaging and transportation-related expenses.The new data on candy price inflation follows the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ figures, released earlier this week, citing a 7.5 percent increase in candy costs so far this year.The scary double digit price jump hasn’t stopped the majority of Americans from stocking up on sweets for one of the nation’s most popular holidays, with the US expected to spend over $3.6 billion on candy this Halloween.But people have nevertheless taken to social media to complain, posting photo after photo of the high-high prices for candy, even at their local chain stores.“Glad I don’t get trick or treaters where I live. Can’t afford to hand out Halloween candy at these prices. And we wonder why people have trouble affording their groceries,” one woman vented. “They can’t be serious with these candy prices,” another wrote. “Bidenomics in action,” another person chimed in. “Anyone else refusing to buy Halloween candy this year because the prices are insane?” one person inquired.
US Candy Price Inflation Hits Spooky Levels as Halloween Nears

18:52 GMT 28.10.2023
The global economic slowdown unleashed by the West’s failed attempt to disconnect Russia from the world economy hasn’t hit the United States as hard as Europe, but ordinary Americans have nonetheless felt the impact of soaring inflation on everything from gas and groceries to construction materials and consumables.
US candy and gum prices have increased by 13 percent in October, nearly matching the 14 percent jump in prices seen a year ago.
That’s according to figures compiled by retail price tracker Datasembly.
The 2023 price jump for candy was more than double the 6 percent increase in grocery bills observed this month.
Media have blamed bad weather for the spooky price jump, citing heavy rains in West Africa, producer of much of the world’s raw cocoa supplies, which have left cocoa prices at levels unseen since the early 1980s. Sugar producer giant India’s recent move to ban sugar exports after a devastating monsoon have pushed prices for the other main ingredient in chocolaty treats to a 12-year high.
Other input costs are also on the rise, including peanuts, US labor costs, and packaging and transportation-related expenses.
The new data on candy price inflation follows the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ figures, released earlier this week, citing a 7.5 percent increase in candy costs so far this year.
The scary double digit price jump hasn’t stopped the majority of Americans from stocking up on sweets for one of the nation’s most popular holidays, with the US expected to spend over $3.6 billion on candy this Halloween.
But people have nevertheless taken to social media to complain, posting photo after photo of the high-high prices for candy, even at their local chain stores.
“Glad I don’t get trick or treaters where I live. Can’t afford to hand out Halloween candy at these prices. And we wonder why people have trouble affording their groceries,” one woman vented. “They can’t be serious with these candy prices,” another wrote. “Bidenomics in action,” another person chimed in. “Anyone else refusing to buy Halloween candy this year because the prices are insane?” one person inquired.
