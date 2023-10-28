https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/us-forces-have-been-attacked-20-times-in-iraq-syria-since-october-17---pentagon-1114541077.html
US Forces Have Been Attacked 20 Times in Iraq, Syria Since October 17 - Pentagon
US Forces Have Been Attacked 20 Times in Iraq, Syria Since October 17 - Pentagon
US forces have been attacked 20 times throughout Iraq and Syria since October 17, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said in a statement.
2023-10-28T00:01+0000
2023-10-28T00:01+0000
2023-10-28T00:01+0000
military
us
palestine-israel conflict
col. patrick ryder
pentagon
hamas
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107829/10/1078291040_0:61:2100:1242_1920x0_80_0_0_fda46e7a04dddf955f1f5e29bec833a1.jpg
"Between Oct. 17-27, US and Coalition Forces have been attacked at least 14 separate times in Iraq and six separate times in Syria by a mix of one-way attack drones and rockets, for a total of 20 attacks to date," Ryder said on Friday. Ryder said that most of the attacks were disrupted by defensive actions and failed to reach their targets. According to the Pentagon, the airstrikes were carried out in response to an uptick in attacks by Iran's "proxy forces" against US forces in Iraq and Syria.Ryder has stated that additional assessments of the strikes have determined that there were no casualties as a result of the earlier airstrikes.The Pentagon press secretary further reiterated that the recent US strikes in Syria are by no means indicative of a shift in the American approach to the Palestine-Israel conflict."These narrowly tailored strikes in self-defense were intended solely to protect and defend US personnel in Iraq and Syria," Ryder said during a Friday briefing.Escalated hostilities in the Palestine-Israel conflict took a turn following Hamas' surprise October 7 attack against Israel, a move that has since prompted thousands of deaths on both sides of the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/us-forces-successfully-shot-down-attack-drone-near-al-asad-air-base-in-iraq---official-1114539581.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107829/10/1078291040_182:0:1918:1302_1920x0_80_0_0_6a99a9753eb8590be530fbc2398971d4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
palestine-israel conflict, pentagon, us department of defense, pentagon press secretary brig. gen. patrick ryder, attacks against us troops, us military strikes in middle east
palestine-israel conflict, pentagon, us department of defense, pentagon press secretary brig. gen. patrick ryder, attacks against us troops, us military strikes in middle east
US Forces Have Been Attacked 20 Times in Iraq, Syria Since October 17 - Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US forces have been attacked 20 times throughout Iraq and Syria since October 17, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said in a statement.
"Between Oct. 17-27, US and Coalition Forces have been attacked at least 14 separate times in Iraq and six separate times in Syria by a mix of one-way attack drones and rockets, for a total of 20 attacks to date," Ryder said on Friday.
Ryder said that most of the attacks were disrupted by defensive actions and failed to reach their targets.
The Pentagon earlier confirmed two US fighter jets carried out strikes against two targets in eastern Syria in response to attacks against US forces in Iraq and Syria. The targets, according to the Pentagon, were ammunition and weapons depots belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
According to the Pentagon, the airstrikes were carried out in response to an uptick in attacks by Iran's "proxy forces" against US forces in Iraq and Syria.
According to the Pentagon, the airstrikes were carried out in response to an uptick in attacks by Iran's "proxy forces" against US forces in Iraq and Syria.
Ryder has stated that additional assessments of the strikes have determined that there were no casualties as a result of the earlier airstrikes.
The Pentagon press secretary further reiterated that the recent US strikes in Syria are by no means indicative of a shift in the American approach to the Palestine-Israel conflict.
"These narrowly tailored strikes in self-defense were intended solely to protect and defend US personnel in Iraq and Syria," Ryder said during a Friday briefing.
"They are separate and distinct from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, and do not constitute a shift in the US approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Escalated hostilities in the Palestine-Israel conflict took a turn following Hamas' surprise October 7 attack against Israel, a move that has since prompted thousands of deaths on both sides of the conflict.