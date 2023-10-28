https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/us-forces-have-been-attacked-20-times-in-iraq-syria-since-october-17---pentagon-1114541077.html

US Forces Have Been Attacked 20 Times in Iraq, Syria Since October 17 - Pentagon

US Forces Have Been Attacked 20 Times in Iraq, Syria Since October 17 - Pentagon

US forces have been attacked 20 times throughout Iraq and Syria since October 17, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said in a statement.

2023-10-28T00:01+0000

2023-10-28T00:01+0000

2023-10-28T00:01+0000

military

us

palestine-israel conflict

col. patrick ryder

pentagon

hamas

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107829/10/1078291040_0:61:2100:1242_1920x0_80_0_0_fda46e7a04dddf955f1f5e29bec833a1.jpg

"Between Oct. 17-27, US and Coalition Forces have been attacked at least 14 separate times in Iraq and six separate times in Syria by a mix of one-way attack drones and rockets, for a total of 20 attacks to date," Ryder said on Friday. Ryder said that most of the attacks were disrupted by defensive actions and failed to reach their targets. According to the Pentagon, the airstrikes were carried out in response to an uptick in attacks by Iran's "proxy forces" against US forces in Iraq and Syria.Ryder has stated that additional assessments of the strikes have determined that there were no casualties as a result of the earlier airstrikes.The Pentagon press secretary further reiterated that the recent US strikes in Syria are by no means indicative of a shift in the American approach to the Palestine-Israel conflict."These narrowly tailored strikes in self-defense were intended solely to protect and defend US personnel in Iraq and Syria," Ryder said during a Friday briefing.Escalated hostilities in the Palestine-Israel conflict took a turn following Hamas' surprise October 7 attack against Israel, a move that has since prompted thousands of deaths on both sides of the conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/us-forces-successfully-shot-down-attack-drone-near-al-asad-air-base-in-iraq---official-1114539581.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

palestine-israel conflict, pentagon, us department of defense, pentagon press secretary brig. gen. patrick ryder, attacks against us troops, us military strikes in middle east