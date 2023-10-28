https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/us-immigration-enforcement-released-900000-migrants-into-country-this-year---cbp-data-1114542655.html
US Immigration Enforcement Released 900,000 Migrants Into Country This Year - CBP Data
US immigration enforcement released more than 900,000 migrants into the United States in fiscal 2023, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data has revealed.
The data showed on Friday that some 155,821 migrants were released in September. The releases include migrants who qualified for parole or were given notices to appear for their immigration court proceedings. The Biden administration witnessed its third-consecutive record of yearly illegal crossings by migrants on the US southern border in fiscal year 2023. According to CBP data, some 2.4 million illegal migrants were encountered on the US southern border this fiscal year, which is measured from October 2022 to September 2023.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US immigration enforcement released more than 900,000 migrants into the United States in fiscal 2023, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data has revealed.
The data showed on Friday that some 155,821 migrants were released in September.
The releases include migrants who qualified for parole or were given notices to appear for their immigration court proceedings.
The Biden administration witnessed its third-consecutive record of yearly illegal crossings by migrants on the US southern border in fiscal year 2023.
According to CBP data, some 2.4 million illegal migrants were encountered on the US southern border this fiscal year, which is measured from October 2022 to September 2023.