International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/us-immigration-enforcement-released-900000-migrants-into-country-this-year---cbp-data-1114542655.html
US Immigration Enforcement Released 900,000 Migrants Into Country This Year - CBP Data
US Immigration Enforcement Released 900,000 Migrants Into Country This Year - CBP Data
US immigration enforcement released more than 900,000 migrants into the United States in fiscal 2023, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data has revealed.
2023-10-28T03:11+0000
2023-10-28T03:11+0000
americas
us
us customs and border protection (cbp)
mexico
us-mexico border
migrant crisis
illegal migration
illegal immigration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103645498_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_baa75b786e03bcf28007af86b79236d7.jpg
The data showed on Friday that some 155,821 migrants were released in September. The releases include migrants who qualified for parole or were given notices to appear for their immigration court proceedings. The Biden administration witnessed its third-consecutive record of yearly illegal crossings by migrants on the US southern border in fiscal year 2023. According to CBP data, some 2.4 million illegal migrants were encountered on the US southern border this fiscal year, which is measured from October 2022 to September 2023.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/us-encounters-record-125-people-on-southern-border-this-year-on-terror-watchlist---cbp-1111351116.html
americas
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103645498_121:0:2852:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7645679b46be51bcccdfd8b156a6a8b8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us customs and border protection, us immigration enforcement, us-mexico border,
us customs and border protection, us immigration enforcement, us-mexico border,

US Immigration Enforcement Released 900,000 Migrants Into Country This Year - CBP Data

03:11 GMT 28.10.2023
© AP Photo / Gregory BullMigrants wait along a border wall Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz.
Migrants wait along a border wall Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2023
© AP Photo / Gregory Bull
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US immigration enforcement released more than 900,000 migrants into the United States in fiscal 2023, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data has revealed.
The data showed on Friday that some 155,821 migrants were released in September.
The releases include migrants who qualified for parole or were given notices to appear for their immigration court proceedings.
The Biden administration witnessed its third-consecutive record of yearly illegal crossings by migrants on the US southern border in fiscal year 2023.
According to CBP data, some 2.4 million illegal migrants were encountered on the US southern border this fiscal year, which is measured from October 2022 to September 2023.
A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle drives along the border fence at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, on Dec. 15, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. Authorities are investigating the cause of death of a female migrant whose leg was entrapped while using a climbing harness and ended up hanging upside down off the border wall in eastern Arizona. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials offered few details, but the local sheriff's office said the woman was a 32-year-old Mexican who was attempting to cross the wall Monday, April 11, 2022 near Douglas, Arizona. Her name was not released. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2023
Americas
US Encounters Record 125 People on Southern Border This Year on Terror Watchlist - CBP
21 June, 04:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала