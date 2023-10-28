https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/us-immigration-enforcement-released-900000-migrants-into-country-this-year---cbp-data-1114542655.html

US Immigration Enforcement Released 900,000 Migrants Into Country This Year - CBP Data

US Immigration Enforcement Released 900,000 Migrants Into Country This Year - CBP Data

US immigration enforcement released more than 900,000 migrants into the United States in fiscal 2023, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data has revealed.

2023-10-28T03:11+0000

2023-10-28T03:11+0000

2023-10-28T03:11+0000

americas

us

us customs and border protection (cbp)

mexico

us-mexico border

migrant crisis

illegal migration

illegal immigration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103645498_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_baa75b786e03bcf28007af86b79236d7.jpg

The data showed on Friday that some 155,821 migrants were released in September. The releases include migrants who qualified for parole or were given notices to appear for their immigration court proceedings. The Biden administration witnessed its third-consecutive record of yearly illegal crossings by migrants on the US southern border in fiscal year 2023. According to CBP data, some 2.4 million illegal migrants were encountered on the US southern border this fiscal year, which is measured from October 2022 to September 2023.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/us-encounters-record-125-people-on-southern-border-this-year-on-terror-watchlist---cbp-1111351116.html

americas

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us customs and border protection, us immigration enforcement, us-mexico border,