International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231029/us-house-looking-to-separate-israel-funding-from-ukraine-border-security---lawmaker-1114583021.html
US House Looking to Separate Israel Funding From Ukraine, Border Security - Lawmaker
US House Looking to Separate Israel Funding From Ukraine, Border Security - Lawmaker
The House of Representatives is considering separating emergency military funding for Israel from that for Ukraine and US border security, House Foreign Affairs Chair Michael McCaul said Sunday.
2023-10-29T17:57+0000
2023-10-29T17:57+0000
americas
michael mccaul
joe biden
israel
ukraine
us
palestine-israel conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113858115_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cdbd85b24dbd4c0b346c7757b7cad9bf.jpg
A Republican-sponsored bill that aims at decoupling aid to Israel from other issues is slated to hit the floor this week. If passed, it will see the US funnel $14.3 billion to Israel and unlock supplies of equipment from US stockpiles. "What we want to do is — because the need is so urgent now in Israel — is to start with Israel first as a separate measure, and we will have that on the House floor this week," McCaul told Fox News Sunday in a televised interview.The Israel Supplemental Appropriations Act rivals President Joe Biden’s $106 billion emergency package he requested from Congress last week. It comprises $61.3 billion in funding for Ukraine, $14.3 billion for Israel and $10.6 billion for border security.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/why-us-aid-to-ukraine-may-fade-slowly-and-then-all-at-once-1114553442.html
americas
israel
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113858115_211:0:2942:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c179fb3dd20c69bec837387c6a5ce047.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the house of representatives is considering separating emergency military funding for israel from that for ukraine and us border security, house foreign affairs chair michael mccaul said sunday.
the house of representatives is considering separating emergency military funding for israel from that for ukraine and us border security, house foreign affairs chair michael mccaul said sunday.

US House Looking to Separate Israel Funding From Ukraine, Border Security - Lawmaker

17:57 GMT 29.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / MANDEL NGANThe US Capitol is seen at dusk as the House meets to vote on a rules package for the 118th Congress, in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2023.
The US Capitol is seen at dusk as the House meets to vote on a rules package for the 118th Congress, in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / MANDEL NGAN
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The House of Representatives is considering separating emergency military funding for Israel from that for Ukraine and US border security, House Foreign Affairs Chair Michael McCaul said Sunday.
A Republican-sponsored bill that aims at decoupling aid to Israel from other issues is slated to hit the floor this week. If passed, it will see the US funnel $14.3 billion to Israel and unlock supplies of equipment from US stockpiles.
"What we want to do is — because the need is so urgent now in Israel — is to start with Israel first as a separate measure, and we will have that on the House floor this week," McCaul told Fox News Sunday in a televised interview.
The Israel Supplemental Appropriations Act rivals President Joe Biden’s $106 billion emergency package he requested from Congress last week. It comprises $61.3 billion in funding for Ukraine, $14.3 billion for Israel and $10.6 billion for border security.
Ukrainian servicemen load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, American man-portable anti-tank missile provided by US to Ukraine as part of a military support, upon its delivery at Kiev's airport Borispol on February 11,2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2023
World
Why US Aid to Ukraine May Fade Slowly and Then All at Once
Yesterday, 13:23 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала