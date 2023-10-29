https://sputnikglobe.com/20231029/us-house-looking-to-separate-israel-funding-from-ukraine-border-security---lawmaker-1114583021.html

US House Looking to Separate Israel Funding From Ukraine, Border Security - Lawmaker

US House Looking to Separate Israel Funding From Ukraine, Border Security - Lawmaker

The House of Representatives is considering separating emergency military funding for Israel from that for Ukraine and US border security, House Foreign Affairs Chair Michael McCaul said Sunday.

A Republican-sponsored bill that aims at decoupling aid to Israel from other issues is slated to hit the floor this week. If passed, it will see the US funnel $14.3 billion to Israel and unlock supplies of equipment from US stockpiles. "What we want to do is — because the need is so urgent now in Israel — is to start with Israel first as a separate measure, and we will have that on the House floor this week," McCaul told Fox News Sunday in a televised interview.The Israel Supplemental Appropriations Act rivals President Joe Biden’s $106 billion emergency package he requested from Congress last week. It comprises $61.3 billion in funding for Ukraine, $14.3 billion for Israel and $10.6 billion for border security.

