Why US Aid to Ukraine May Fade Slowly and Then All at Once

The newly elected House speaker has called for splitting Ukrainian and Israeli military packages, prompting the US mainstream press to raise the alarm over the fate of Team Biden's aid to Kiev.

GOP Representative Mike Johnson, who has been tapped as the new House speaker, has a record of voting against sponsoring Washington's proxy war in Ukraine.Thus, unsurprisingly, when President Joe Biden requested a $105 billion package encompassing aid for Tel Aviv, Kiev, Taiwan and border security from the US Congress, Johnson insisted that those issues should be "bifurcated" and voted on separately."We’re not going to abandon them," Johnson asserted to the press while referring to the Ukrainian military. "But we have a responsibility, a stewardship responsibility over the precious treasure of the American people and we have to make sure that the White House is providing the people with some accountability for the dollars."GOP Representative Michael McCaul of Texas, who serves as the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, told the US press that despite Republicans being willing to support Kiev, it's highly likely that next week the House may pass an emergency spending bill "covering only Israel."Republicans are inclined to place Israel's needs above those of Ukraine for a number of reasons, as per Professor David Woodard, Clemson University political scientist and former political consultant for Republican congressmen.In addition to that, the Ukraine war "presents a problem the longer it continues," according to the political scientist. The Kiev regime's summer offensive has failed to meet the West's expectations with the Ukrainians making zero progress on the ground and sustaining tremendous losses in terms of both manpower and equipment.The continuation of Kiev's counteroffensive attempt in the fall has yet to show any results either. Moreover, the Biden administration has recently acknowledged that it expects Russia to make new tactical gains on the ground in the near future. Given Ukraine's inability to show progress, funding may become more controversial, per the political scientist.The Tet Offensive ended in early April 1968 as a military defeat for the Vietnamese communists. At the same time it indicated clearly to the US public that an overall victory in Vietnam was not imminent. This prompted 53% of American respondents to say that sending US troops to fight in Vietnam was a mistake, with just 35% believing that it wasn't in August 1968. Earlier, in March 1968, then US President Lyndon Johnson announced that he would not seek a second term. US historians agree that the Tet Offensive was the beginning of the end of Washington's Vietnam military adventure.Likewise, an October Ipsos poll concerning Washington's aid to Kiev indicated that US public support for arming Ukraine is continuing to decline. Currently, around 52% of Democrats support arming Ukraine, down from 61% in May. The majority of Republicans are opposed to sending weapons to Kiev, with the number of those supporting aid to Ukraine falling from 39% in May to 35%. On top of that, 56% of Republicans and 34% of Democrats believe that Ukraine's problems "are none of our business and we should not interfere."Still, Woodard believes that the White House won't cut Ukraine's aid abruptly: Team Biden does not want to look weak and susceptible to the GOP's pressure.

