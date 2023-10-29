https://sputnikglobe.com/20231029/vucic-says-serbia-improved-its-international-profile-by-not-joining-russia-sanctions-1114576494.html

Vucic Says Serbia Improved Its International Profile by Not Joining Russia Sanctions

Vucic Says Serbia Improved Its International Profile by Not Joining Russia Sanctions

Serbia has been resisting pressure to impose sanctions on Russia for about two years, which solidified its international reputation as a free and independent nation, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday.

2023-10-29T14:03+0000

2023-10-29T14:03+0000

2023-10-29T14:03+0000

world

sanctions

serbia

russia

ukraine

aleksandar vucic

russian economy under sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/14/1104469452_0:46:3087:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_deead960543e4639b42ae23c9b45ace6.jpg

They have not yet 'brought the Tsar to the fence' [idiom, at the end of one's rope] on this issue, when this happens, I will not hide it from the people, and I will tell the people. But by doing so, Serbia has strengthened its reputation as a free and independent country that pursues its own policy, Vucic told a Serbian broadcaster.The Serbian authorities have repeatedly pointed to growing pressure from the West over Belgrade's independent decision-making on the matter of sanctions.After Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the European Union, together with the United States and other countries, imposed unprecedented sanctions against Moscow, including a $60 price cap on oil, seized and confiscated the property of Russian citizens, and also imposed an embargo on hundreds of products.At the same time, Serbia and other countries announced their refusal to succumb to pressure from their European and American partners and join the sanctions, citing the protection of national interests and the desire to maintain good relations with Moscow.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/sanctions-failed-eu-expectation-to-bring-russian-economy-to-its-knees---hungarian-foreign-minister-1114205889.html

serbia

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sanctions against russia, president aleksandar vucic, independent state