'We Lost a Friend’: Co-Stars Mourn Matthew Perry’s Tragic Death

Moving tributes are flooding the internet after the death of actor Matthew Perry, who portrayed the sarcastic Chandler Bing on the "Friends" sitcom.

Moving tributes are flooding the internet after the death of actor Matthew Perry, who portrayed the endearingly sarcastic Chandler Bing on the "Friends" sitcom alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer“We lost a ‘Friend’,” was the most often cited phrase after media outlets reported on Saturday that the actor from the immensely popular TV sitcom was discovered dead, possibly drowned, in a jacuzzi at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. While reports cite sources as saying no drugs were found at the scene, and there was no foul play involved, detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the circumstances of the death of the five-time Emmy nominee.The official Friends account on X (formerly Twitter) posted that they were "devastated" to discover that Matthew Perry's demise, adding that "He was a true gift to us all." The sitcom had premiered in 1994, with the hit series enjoying a ten-season stint.Warner Bros Television Group, which produced "Friends", issued a statement, saying:Morgan Fairchild, the actress who portrayed Perry's on-screen mother in Friends, went on X to reveal how "heartbroken" she was over the untimely death of her 'son.'Actress Maggie Wheeler also left a heartfelt tribute to Mather Perry on social media. Wheeler co-starred with Perry on ‘Friends’, playing a character by the name of ‘Janice’, who dated ‘Chandler’ before he wound up together with ‘Monica’, played by Courteney Cox. “What a loss,” she wrote, adding that the “world will miss you Mathew Perry.”The death of 54-year-old Perry prompted actres Selma Blair to post on social media that the actor had been her "oldest boy friend.""All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams," wrote Blair.Perry's co-star in the 1994 movie Parallel Lives, Mira Sorvino, referred to the actor as a "sweet, troubled soul," known for his "singular wit."Paget Brewster, who portrayed Mathew Perry's girlfriend Kathy in the fourth season of 'Friends' recalled on social media how "lovely" he had always been to her on the set. She also recommended that people read Perry's book, saying it was "his legacy to help.".”Mather Perry had disclosed his long history of drug and alcohol abuse in his 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing." Overall, the actor found himself at rehabilitation centers 15 times, and and underwent over a dozen surgeries to counteract health ailments brought on by his drug use.'Friends' had premiered in 1994, with the hit series enjoying a ten-seaon stint .American filmmaker and producer Joe Russo shared on social media that Perry had been "all of our friend to the end."Rumer Willis, whose father actor Bruce Willis starred alongside Perry in the movie The Whole Nine Yards, also expressed her "sadness" at hearing about Matthew Perry passing. She recalled that when she visited the set during the filming, "he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me.: She added that Perry "had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy I hope he can rest peacefully."Fans of Mathew Perry and the 'Friends' series also flooded the internet, sharing their best-loved moments from the sitcom featuring the highly relateable actor.

