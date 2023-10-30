https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/events-at-dagestan-airport-result-of-outside-interference---kremlin-1114593124.html

Events at Dagestan Airport Result of Outside Interference - Kremlin

Events at Dagestan Airport Result of Outside Interference - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is receiving reports on the situation in Dagestan from the Federal Security Service (FSB), the Russian Guard and the Governor Sergey Melikov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2023-10-30T10:36+0000

2023-10-30T10:36+0000

2023-10-30T10:53+0000

russia

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

jeffrey sachs

makhachkala

russia

dagestan

russian federal security service (fsb)

dagestan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1e/1114594128_0:321:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6bce97afb06e26e699543dadda2f187f.jpg

"Last night and this morning, Putin received and is receiving detailed reports on the situation in the Republic of Dagestan from the FSB, Russian Guard, the head of the republic Sergey Melikov," Peskov told a briefing. Events at Makhachkala airport are a result of outside interference, the spokesman said. On Sunday, a crowd of people stormed a ramp at the Makhachkala Airport after the landing of a passenger plane from Tel Aviv. The rioters were allegedly looking for Israeli citizens on board the aircraft amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Police officers arrived at the scene to stop the protesters. As a result of the clashes, over 20 people were injured and over 10 people with minor injuries sought outpatient medical care, the Russian Health Ministry said. Such an opinion as the one voiced by world-renowned economist and professor at the US's Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs, who calls on Washington to reconsider its stance on Russia, is rare, but some kind of discussion is starting, Dmitry Peskov said.According to Sachs's latest article, Ukraine is under threat of economic, demographic and military collapse. The economist believes that the United States urgently needs to change its course and begin negotiations to avoid the collapse of Ukraine, promise not to expand NATO to the east and recognize Crimea and new regions of Russia as Russian.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231029/airport-in-russias-makhachkala-shuttered-over-security-breach-1114584638.html

makhachkala

russia

dagestan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, federal security service, situation in dagestan