Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 285 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 285 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine military lost up to 285 soldiers killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The total enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 285 soldiers killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, three cars. During the counter-battery struggle, two US-made M777 howitzers were hit, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine lost up to 220 soldiers killed and injured in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the ministry said. Russia repelled 9 attacks by Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction, and Kiev lost up to 90 service people, the ministry said.
Ukraine Loses Up to 285 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD

11:38 GMT 30.10.2023 (Updated: 11:45 GMT 30.10.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine military lost up to 285 soldiers killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The total enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 285 soldiers killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, three cars. During the counter-battery struggle, two US-made M777 howitzers were hit, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost up to 220 soldiers killed and injured in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the ministry said.
"The enemy's losses amounted to up to 220 soldiers killed and wounded, two tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, two armored combat vehicles and three pickups," the ministry said.
Russian servicemen of the 2nd Army Corps of the Southern Group of Forces fire a 9K33 Osa surface-to-air missile system at a position in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Luhansk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2023
World
West Using Ukraine as Battering Ram to Inflict ‘Strategic Defeat’ on Russia - Shoigu
03:48 GMT
Russia repelled 9 attacks by Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction, and Kiev lost up to 90 service people, the ministry said.
