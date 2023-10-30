https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/kiev-loses-up-to-285-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day---mod-1114596753.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 285 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine military lost up to 285 soldiers killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The total enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 285 soldiers killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, three cars. During the counter-battery struggle, two US-made M777 howitzers were hit, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine lost up to 220 soldiers killed and injured in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the ministry said. Russia repelled 9 attacks by Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction, and Kiev lost up to 90 service people, the ministry said.
11:38 GMT 30.10.2023 (Updated: 11:45 GMT 30.10.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine military lost up to 285 soldiers killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The total enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 285 soldiers killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, three cars. During the counter-battery struggle, two US-made M777 howitzers were hit, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit
," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost up to 220 soldiers killed and injured in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the ministry said.
"The enemy's losses amounted to up to 220 soldiers killed and wounded, two tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, two armored combat vehicles and three pickups," the ministry said.
Russia repelled 9 attacks by Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction, and Kiev lost up to 90 service people, the ministry said.