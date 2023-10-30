https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/kiev-loses-up-to-285-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day---mod-1114596753.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 285 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD

Ukraine military lost up to 285 soldiers killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2023-10-30T11:38+0000

"The total enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 285 soldiers killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, three cars. During the counter-battery struggle, two US-made M777 howitzers were hit, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine lost up to 220 soldiers killed and injured in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the ministry said. Russia repelled 9 attacks by Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction, and Kiev lost up to 90 service people, the ministry said.

