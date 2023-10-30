International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/russian-air-defense-downs-8-ukraines-storm-shadow-missiles-over-crimea---mod-1114594282.html
Russian Air Defense Downs 8 Ukraine's Storm Shadow Missiles Over Crimea - MoD
Russian Air Defense Downs 8 Ukraine's Storm Shadow Missiles Over Crimea - MoD
Russian air defense prevented Ukraine's attempt to attack Crimea using eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2023-10-30T11:00+0000
2023-10-30T11:08+0000
russia
russian defense ministry
crimea
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416255_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b8f643289aae3e49a7e5fd72f97f8d34.jpg
"On October 30, at about 13:00 Moscow time [10:00 GMT], Kiev's attempt to attack Crimean peninsula with eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles was prevented. As a result of repelling the attack by the air defense systems on duty, all missiles were shot down," the ministry said.Earlier, Kiev used Storm Shadow missiles, supplied to Ukraine from the United Kingdom, to attack the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol. Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, after a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see civilian infrastructure targeted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/russian-air-defense-downs-5-storm-shadow-missiles-75-ukrainian-drones-in-past-day-1113558417.html
crimea
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416255_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ccc772d6e8ce13f8e6677dab1e67908.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian air defense, storm shadow cruise missiles, russian defense ministry
russian air defense, storm shadow cruise missiles, russian defense ministry

Russian Air Defense Downs 8 Ukraine's Storm Shadow Missiles Over Crimea - MoD

11:00 GMT 30.10.2023 (Updated: 11:08 GMT 30.10.2023)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA view shows a 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defense system of the 2nd Russian Army Corps of the Southern Group of Forces at a position in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
A view shows a 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defense system of the 2nd Russian Army Corps of the Southern Group of Forces at a position in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense prevented Ukraine's attempt to attack Crimea using eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On October 30, at about 13:00 Moscow time [10:00 GMT], Kiev's attempt to attack Crimean peninsula with eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles was prevented. As a result of repelling the attack by the air defense systems on duty, all missiles were shot down," the ministry said.
The Storm Shadow cruise missile is on display during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, Monday, June 19, 2023. France will deliver deep-strike missiles to Ukraine as part of increased efforts to help with the Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday July 11, 2023 at the NATO summit in Vilnius. France has been weighing whether to send Scalp missiles, the equivalent of the British Storm Shadow missiles, to Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2023
Military
Russian Air Defense Downs 5 Storm Shadow Missiles, 75 Ukrainian Drones in Past Day
21 September, 12:13 GMT
Earlier, Kiev used Storm Shadow missiles, supplied to Ukraine from the United Kingdom, to attack the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, after a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see civilian infrastructure targeted.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала