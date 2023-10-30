https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/russian-air-defense-downs-8-ukraines-storm-shadow-missiles-over-crimea---mod-1114594282.html

Russian Air Defense Downs 8 Ukraine's Storm Shadow Missiles Over Crimea - MoD

Russian Air Defense Downs 8 Ukraine's Storm Shadow Missiles Over Crimea - MoD

Russian air defense prevented Ukraine's attempt to attack Crimea using eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2023-10-30T11:00+0000

2023-10-30T11:00+0000

2023-10-30T11:08+0000

russia

russian defense ministry

crimea

ukraine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416255_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b8f643289aae3e49a7e5fd72f97f8d34.jpg

"On October 30, at about 13:00 Moscow time [10:00 GMT], Kiev's attempt to attack Crimean peninsula with eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles was prevented. As a result of repelling the attack by the air defense systems on duty, all missiles were shot down," the ministry said.Earlier, Kiev used Storm Shadow missiles, supplied to Ukraine from the United Kingdom, to attack the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol. Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, after a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see civilian infrastructure targeted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/russian-air-defense-downs-5-storm-shadow-missiles-75-ukrainian-drones-in-past-day-1113558417.html

crimea

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian air defense, storm shadow cruise missiles, russian defense ministry