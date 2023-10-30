https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/russian-air-defense-downs-8-ukraines-storm-shadow-missiles-over-crimea---mod-1114594282.html
Russian Air Defense Downs 8 Ukraine's Storm Shadow Missiles Over Crimea - MoD
Russian air defense prevented Ukraine's attempt to attack Crimea using eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On October 30, at about 13:00 Moscow time [10:00 GMT], Kiev's attempt to attack Crimean peninsula with eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles was prevented. As a result of repelling the attack by the air defense systems on duty, all missiles were shot down," the ministry said.Earlier, Kiev used Storm Shadow missiles, supplied to Ukraine from the United Kingdom, to attack the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol. Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, after a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see civilian infrastructure targeted.
