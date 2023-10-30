https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/russian-foreign-ministry-links-dagestan-unrest-to-planned-provocation-from-abroad-1114598837.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Links Dagestan Unrest to Planned Provocation from Abroad

The mass unrest witnessed in Dagestan was the result of a planned provocation executed with the help of forces from outside Russia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

Makhachkala Airport in the Republic of Dagestan, Russia was closed to inbound and outbound flights Sunday after a crowd, incited by foreign Telegram channels, swarmed the tarmac. Police quickly regained control and launched a criminal investigation. The "criminal regime in Kiev" had a key and direct role in the implementation of this destructive act, according to the spokeswoman. Zakharova added that Ukraine is highly interested in destabilizing the situation in Russia and discrediting it on the international stage."In carrying out this latest destructive action, the direct and key role was assigned to the criminal regime in Kiev, which in turn acted through the hands of avowed Russophobes based there," the spokeswoman said."The Kiev regime is currently highly motivated to destabilize the situation in Russia and tarnish its reputation on the international stage, as the world's attention to the crisis in Ukraine is waning," Zakharova added.The speedy reaction of the Russian leadership and the decisive actions of law enforcement agencies are a clear answer to those who hope to sow chaos and discord in Russia, the spokeswoman emphasized."The swift and unequivocal response of the Russian leadership and the coordinated, precise and proportionate actions of domestic law enforcement agencies constitute an unequivocal answer to all those who aim to create confusion and discord in Russia," she said.Sunday's incident at Makhachkala Airport occurred during unauthorized pro-Palestinian protests amid Israel's intensified bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Videos circulating on social media showed dozens of people storming the ramp after a Red Wings passenger plane from Tel Aviv, Israel landed at the airport. More than 20 people were injured, including police officers. An additional 10 people with minor injuries received outpatient medical treatment.

