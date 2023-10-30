International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/top-defense-officials-participate-in-10th-xiangshan-security-forum-in-china-1114594378.html
Top Defense Officials Participate in 10th Xiangshan Security Forum in China
Top Defense Officials Participate in 10th Xiangshan Security Forum in China
The 10th Xiangshan Security Forum, held in Beijing on October 29-31, marks a significant milestone in China's commitment to fostering "Common Security, Lasting Peace." This forum has evolved into a vital platform for open dialogue on international security matters, particularly relevant in today's uncertain global landscape.
2023-10-30T17:44+0000
2023-10-30T17:44+0000
photo
russia
china
russia-china cooperation
military forum
military cooperation
multimedia
sergei shoigu
chinese people's liberation army (pla)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1e/1114594548_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_08ad997585bd88df00af601ab6fddb67.jpg
Representatives from over 90 countries, regions, and international organizations have gathered at the Beijing International Convention Center for the three-day summit, reflecting a higher turnout compared to previous years. Among the distinguished attendees is Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, highlighting the forum's international prominence.The agenda for this forum encompasses a wide range of crucial topics, including major countries' responsibility in global security cooperation, the role of developing countries in global security, and discussions on regional security in various parts of the world. This comprehensive approach underscores the forum's commitment to addressing multifaceted security challenges.One noteworthy aspect of the event is the thriving cooperation between Russia and China across various spheres, with a particular emphasis on military collaboration. This partnership reinforces the forum's mission of fostering "Common Security, Lasting Peace," demonstrating the importance of international cooperation in addressing today's complex security issues.Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about the 10th Xiangshan Security Forum!
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1e/1114594548_205:0:2936:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a03adcc500fbb235df6b57f60a95c6e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
zhang youxia, sergei shoigu, xiangshan forum, russia-china cooperation, russia-china military cooperation, military forum, military dialogue, military negotiations, military communication, multipolar world, polycentric world, russia-china alliance
zhang youxia, sergei shoigu, xiangshan forum, russia-china cooperation, russia-china military cooperation, military forum, military dialogue, military negotiations, military communication, multipolar world, polycentric world, russia-china alliance

Top Defense Officials Participate in 10th Xiangshan Security Forum in China

17:44 GMT 30.10.2023
Subscribe
The 10th Xiangshan Security Forum, held in Beijing on October 29-31, marks a significant milestone in China's commitment to fostering "Common Security, Lasting Peace." The forum has evolved into a vital platform for open dialogue on international security matters, particularly relevant in today's uncertain global landscape.
Representatives from over 90 countries, regions, and international organizations have gathered at the Beijing International Convention Center for the three-day summit, reflecting a higher turnout compared to previous years. Among the distinguished attendees is Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, highlighting the forum's international prominence.
The agenda for this forum encompasses a wide range of crucial topics, including major countries' responsibility in global security cooperation, the role of developing countries in global security, and discussions on regional security in various parts of the world. This comprehensive approach underscores the forum's commitment to addressing multifaceted security challenges.
One noteworthy aspect of the event is the thriving cooperation between Russia and China across various spheres, with a particular emphasis on military collaboration. This partnership reinforces the forum's mission of fostering "Common Security, Lasting Peace," demonstrating the importance of international cooperation in addressing today's complex security issues.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about the 10th Xiangshan Security Forum!
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Zhang Youxia, Chinese general in the People's Liberation Army (PLA), salutes on stage as he delivers his opening speech at the Xiangshan Forum.

In his speech, among other issues, the general stressed that China's Army will show no mercy to those who try to break Taiwan away from China.

"Taiwan is chief among the PRC's core interests, and the 'one China' principle is the common consensus of the international community," Zhang Youxia stated.

"Whoever and in whatever form wants to break Taiwan away from China, the Chinese military will never agree to it and will show no mercy," the general added.

Zhang Youxia, Chinese general in the People&#x27;s Liberation Army (PLA), salutes on stage as he delivers his opening speech at the Xiangshan Forum.In his speech, among other issues, the general stressed that China&#x27;s Army will show no mercy to those who try to break Taiwan away from China.&quot;Taiwan is chief among the PRC&#x27;s core interests, and the &#x27;one China&#x27; principle is the common consensus of the international community,&quot; Zhang Youxia stated.&quot;Whoever and in whatever form wants to break Taiwan away from China, the Chinese military will never agree to it and will show no mercy,&quot; the general added. - Sputnik International
1/8
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Zhang Youxia, Chinese general in the People's Liberation Army (PLA), salutes on stage as he delivers his opening speech at the Xiangshan Forum.

In his speech, among other issues, the general stressed that China's Army will show no mercy to those who try to break Taiwan away from China.

"Taiwan is chief among the PRC's core interests, and the 'one China' principle is the common consensus of the international community," Zhang Youxia stated.

"Whoever and in whatever form wants to break Taiwan away from China, the Chinese military will never agree to it and will show no mercy," the general added.

© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Military delegates are escorted by a Chinese honor guard as they arrive to attend the opening ceremony of the Xiangshan Forum.

Military delegates are escorted by a Chinese honor guard as they arrive to attend the opening ceremony of the Xiangshan Forum. - Sputnik International
2/8
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Military delegates are escorted by a Chinese honor guard as they arrive to attend the opening ceremony of the Xiangshan Forum.

© Photo : Telegram/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu speaks at the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu speaks at the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum. - Sputnik International
3/8
© Photo : Telegram/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu speaks at the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

© AFP 2023 / Pedro Pardo

Forum participants enjoy the venue.

On Monday, the forum organized eight concurrent sessions, each delving into specific topics. These sessions covered a wide array of subjects, including regional security trends, security architecture, security challenges, nuclear threats, humanitarian assistance, and others.

Forum participants enjoy the venue.On Monday, the forum organized eight concurrent sessions, each delving into specific topics. These sessions covered a wide array of subjects, including regional security trends, security architecture, security challenges, nuclear threats, humanitarian assistance, and others. - Sputnik International
4/8
© AFP 2023 / Pedro Pardo

Forum participants enjoy the venue.

On Monday, the forum organized eight concurrent sessions, each delving into specific topics. These sessions covered a wide array of subjects, including regional security trends, security architecture, security challenges, nuclear threats, humanitarian assistance, and others.

© AFP 2023 / Pedro Pardo

Visitors stand amazed at the magnitude of the event.

The event is anticipated to fully embrace the concept of a global community of a shared future, aligning with the central idea of the Global Security Initiative (GSI), as indicated by the theme "Common Security, Lasting Peace."

Visitors stand amazed at the magnitude of the event. The event is anticipated to fully embrace the concept of a global community of a shared future, aligning with the central idea of the Global Security Initiative (GSI), as indicated by the theme &quot;Common Security, Lasting Peace.&quot; - Sputnik International
5/8
© AFP 2023 / Pedro Pardo

Visitors stand amazed at the magnitude of the event.

The event is anticipated to fully embrace the concept of a global community of a shared future, aligning with the central idea of the Global Security Initiative (GSI), as indicated by the theme "Common Security, Lasting Peace."

© AFP 2023 / Pedro Pardo

China's Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia (R) and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (C) attend the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing.

China&#x27;s Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia (R) and Russia&#x27;s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (C) attend the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing. - Sputnik International
6/8
© AFP 2023 / Pedro Pardo

China's Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia (R) and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (C) attend the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing.

© AFP 2023 / Pedro Pardo

Attendees from different countries engage in conversations at the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing.

Attendees from different countries engage in conversations at the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing. - Sputnik International
7/8
© AFP 2023 / Pedro Pardo

Attendees from different countries engage in conversations at the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing.

© AFP 2023 / Pedro Pardo

Forum participants enjoy a break between sessions.

Chinese military expert and TV commentator Song Zhongping emphasized that the forum's broad and record-breaking participation from countries and organizations worldwide reflects China's resonance on global security matters. He underscored the importance of prioritizing common security over unilateral security practices that may infringe upon others' security, a stance adopted by certain Western countries.

Forum participants enjoy a break between sessions.Chinese military expert and TV commentator Song Zhongping emphasized that the forum&#x27;s broad and record-breaking participation from countries and organizations worldwide reflects China&#x27;s resonance on global security matters. He underscored the importance of prioritizing common security over unilateral security practices that may infringe upon others&#x27; security, a stance adopted by certain Western countries. - Sputnik International
8/8
© AFP 2023 / Pedro Pardo

Forum participants enjoy a break between sessions.

Chinese military expert and TV commentator Song Zhongping emphasized that the forum's broad and record-breaking participation from countries and organizations worldwide reflects China's resonance on global security matters. He underscored the importance of prioritizing common security over unilateral security practices that may infringe upon others' security, a stance adopted by certain Western countries.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала