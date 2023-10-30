Top Defense Officials Participate in 10th Xiangshan Security Forum in China
The 10th Xiangshan Security Forum, held in Beijing on October 29-31, marks a significant milestone in China's commitment to fostering "Common Security, Lasting Peace." This forum has evolved into a vital platform for open dialogue on international security matters, particularly relevant in today's uncertain global landscape.
Representatives from over 90 countries, regions, and international organizations have gathered at the Beijing International Convention Center for the three-day summit, reflecting a higher turnout compared to previous years. Among the distinguished attendees is Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, highlighting the forum's international prominence.The agenda for this forum encompasses a wide range of crucial topics, including major countries' responsibility in global security cooperation, the role of developing countries in global security, and discussions on regional security in various parts of the world. This comprehensive approach underscores the forum's commitment to addressing multifaceted security challenges.One noteworthy aspect of the event is the thriving cooperation between Russia and China across various spheres, with a particular emphasis on military collaboration. This partnership reinforces the forum's mission of fostering "Common Security, Lasting Peace," demonstrating the importance of international cooperation in addressing today's complex security issues.Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about the 10th Xiangshan Security Forum!
On Monday, the forum organized eight concurrent sessions, each delving into specific topics. These sessions covered a wide array of subjects, including regional security trends, security architecture, security challenges, nuclear threats, humanitarian assistance, and others.
The event is anticipated to fully embrace the concept of a global community of a shared future, aligning with the central idea of the Global Security Initiative (GSI), as indicated by the theme "Common Security, Lasting Peace."
The event is anticipated to fully embrace the concept of a global community of a shared future, aligning with the central idea of the Global Security Initiative (GSI), as indicated by the theme "Common Security, Lasting Peace."
Chinese military expert and TV commentator Song Zhongping emphasized that the forum's broad and record-breaking participation from countries and organizations worldwide reflects China's resonance on global security matters. He underscored the importance of prioritizing common security over unilateral security practices that may infringe upon others' security, a stance adopted by certain Western countries.
Chinese military expert and TV commentator Song Zhongping emphasized that the forum's broad and record-breaking participation from countries and organizations worldwide reflects China's resonance on global security matters. He underscored the importance of prioritizing common security over unilateral security practices that may infringe upon others' security, a stance adopted by certain Western countries.