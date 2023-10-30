Top Defense Officials Participate in 10th Xiangshan Security Forum in China

© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Zhang Youxia, Chinese general in the People's Liberation Army (PLA), salutes on stage as he delivers his opening speech at the Xiangshan Forum.

In his speech, among other issues, the general stressed that China's Army will show no mercy to those who try to break Taiwan away from China.

"Taiwan is chief among the PRC's core interests, and the 'one China' principle is the common consensus of the international community," Zhang Youxia stated.

"Whoever and in whatever form wants to break Taiwan away from China, the Chinese military will never agree to it and will show no mercy," the general added.