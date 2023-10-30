https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/ukraine-lost-more-than-90000-servicemen-since-beginning-of-counteroffensive---shoigu-1114588707.html

Ukraine Lost More Than 90,000 Servicemen Since Beginning of Counteroffensive - Shoigu

Ukraine Lost More Than 90,000 Servicemen Since Beginning of Counteroffensive - Shoigu

Ukraine's armed forces have lost more than 90,000 servicemen killed and wounded during the counteroffensive launched this summer without achieving any significant battlefield successes, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

2023-10-30T06:20+0000

2023-10-30T06:20+0000

2023-10-30T06:20+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

sergei shoigu

russian armed forces

ukraine crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/14/1113515566_0:110:2594:1569_1920x0_80_0_0_1663cd97c47d0bcac700c671921e0289.jpg

Ukraine's armed forces have lost more than 90,000 servicemen killed and wounded during the counteroffensive that was launched this summer, and has not achieved any significant battlefield successes, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.The Russian military will continue to "methodically and confidently" carry out its tasks in the special military operation zone, the Russian defense minister added. Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials have also been forced to admit that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/why-us-aid-to-ukraine-may-fade-slowly-and-then-all-at-once-1114553442.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine lost, counteroffensive launched, russian defense minister sergei shoigu