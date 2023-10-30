https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/ukraine-lost-more-than-90000-servicemen-since-beginning-of-counteroffensive---shoigu-1114588707.html
Ukraine Lost More Than 90,000 Servicemen Since Beginning of Counteroffensive - Shoigu
Ukraine's armed forces have lost more than 90,000 servicemen killed and wounded during the counteroffensive launched this summer without achieving any significant battlefield successes, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.
Ukraine's armed forces have lost more than 90,000 servicemen killed and wounded during the counteroffensive that was launched this summer, and has not achieved any significant battlefield successes, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.The Russian military will continue to "methodically and confidently" carry out its tasks in the special military operation zone, the Russian defense minister added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Kiev's counteroffensive has proved a complete failure, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated at more than 90,000, despite the flow of aid to Kiev from Western countries.
Ukraine's armed forces have lost more than 90,000 servicemen killed and wounded during the counteroffensive that was launched this summer, and has not achieved any significant battlefield successes, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
said at the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.
"Since as recently as 4 June - that is, since the beginning of the widely publicized Ukrainian counteroffensive that has been so generously supported by the West - Kiev has lost more than 90,000 servicemen killed and wounded, about 600 tanks and almost 1,900 armored vehicles of various classes. At the same time, no tactically significant successes have been achieved on the battlefield," Sergei Shoigu said.
The Russian military will continue to "methodically and confidently" carry out its tasks in the special military operation zone, the Russian defense minister added.
Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive
in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials have also been forced to admit that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful.