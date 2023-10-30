International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/ukraine-lost-more-than-90000-servicemen-since-beginning-of-counteroffensive---shoigu-1114588707.html
Ukraine Lost More Than 90,000 Servicemen Since Beginning of Counteroffensive - Shoigu
Ukraine Lost More Than 90,000 Servicemen Since Beginning of Counteroffensive - Shoigu
Ukraine's armed forces have lost more than 90,000 servicemen killed and wounded during the counteroffensive launched this summer without achieving any significant battlefield successes, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.
2023-10-30T06:20+0000
2023-10-30T06:20+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
sergei shoigu
russian armed forces
ukraine crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/14/1113515566_0:110:2594:1569_1920x0_80_0_0_1663cd97c47d0bcac700c671921e0289.jpg
Ukraine's armed forces have lost more than 90,000 servicemen killed and wounded during the counteroffensive that was launched this summer, and has not achieved any significant battlefield successes, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.The Russian military will continue to "methodically and confidently" carry out its tasks in the special military operation zone, the Russian defense minister added. Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials have also been forced to admit that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/why-us-aid-to-ukraine-may-fade-slowly-and-then-all-at-once-1114553442.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/14/1113515566_58:0:2527:1852_1920x0_80_0_0_cbd9f9eeba4b60df9380c26fdc5b3083.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine lost, counteroffensive launched, russian defense minister sergei shoigu
ukraine lost, counteroffensive launched, russian defense minister sergei shoigu

Ukraine Lost More Than 90,000 Servicemen Since Beginning of Counteroffensive - Shoigu

06:20 GMT 30.10.2023
© Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankVisit of Russian Defense Minister S. Shoigu to Iran
Visit of Russian Defense Minister S. Shoigu to Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2023
© Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Kiev's counteroffensive has proved a complete failure, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated at more than 90,000, despite the flow of aid to Kiev from Western countries.
Ukraine's armed forces have lost more than 90,000 servicemen killed and wounded during the counteroffensive that was launched this summer, and has not achieved any significant battlefield successes, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

"Since as recently as 4 June - that is, since the beginning of the widely publicized Ukrainian counteroffensive that has been so generously supported by the West - Kiev has lost more than 90,000 servicemen killed and wounded, about 600 tanks and almost 1,900 armored vehicles of various classes. At the same time, no tactically significant successes have been achieved on the battlefield," Sergei Shoigu said.

The Russian military will continue to "methodically and confidently" carry out its tasks in the special military operation zone, the Russian defense minister added.
Ukrainian servicemen load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, American man-portable anti-tank missile provided by US to Ukraine as part of a military support, upon its delivery at Kiev's airport Borispol on February 11,2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2023
World
Why US Aid to Ukraine May Fade Slowly and Then All at Once
28 October, 13:23 GMT
Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials have also been forced to admit that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала