https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/us-house-of-representatives-to-consider-israel-funding-bill-this-week---speaker-1114586925.html

US House of Representatives to Consider Israel Funding Bill This Week - Speaker

US House of Representatives to Consider Israel Funding Bill This Week - Speaker

The US House of Representatives plans to consider a separate bill this week to provide assistance to Israel amid its ongoing armed conflict with Hamas, House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Sunday.

2023-10-30T03:19+0000

2023-10-30T03:19+0000

2023-10-30T03:18+0000

americas

us

us house of representatives

congress

ukraine

israel

hamas

joe biden

mike johnson

funding

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/05/1113939531_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a900c72954edccd8ae0cbfe8bc9c8b26.jpg

US President Joe Biden asked Congress last week to approve a $106 billion security package that couples $61.4 billion in additional assistance for Ukraine with another $14.3 billion in aid for Israel, which is fighting Palestinian group Hamas, as well as $10.6 billion for US border security. The speaker also noted that this measure could receive support from both Democrats and Republicans.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231029/us-house-looking-to-separate-israel-funding-from-ukraine-border-security---lawmaker-1114583021.html

americas

ukraine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us house of representatives, house speaker mike johnson, palestine-israel conflict, congressional funding