US House of Representatives to Consider Israel Funding Bill This Week - Speaker

The US House of Representatives plans to consider a separate bill this week to provide assistance to Israel amid its ongoing armed conflict with Hamas, House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Sunday.
US President Joe Biden asked Congress last week to approve a $106 billion security package that couples $61.4 billion in additional assistance for Ukraine with another $14.3 billion in aid for Israel, which is fighting Palestinian group Hamas, as well as $10.6 billion for US border security. The speaker also noted that this measure could receive support from both Democrats and Republicans.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives plans to consider a separate bill this week to provide assistance to Israel amid its ongoing armed conflict with Hamas, House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Sunday.
US President Joe Biden asked Congress last week to approve a $106 billion security package that couples $61.4 billion in additional assistance for Ukraine with another $14.3 billion in aid for Israel, which is fighting Palestinian group Hamas, as well as $10.6 billion for US border security.
"We are going to move a standalone Israel funding bill this week in the House, I know our Republican colleagues in the Senate have a similar measure," Johnson said during an interview with US media.
The speaker also noted that this measure could receive support from both Democrats and Republicans.
On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities.
Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. The blockade was later eased to allow trucks with humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.