Russia's 5th Gen Su-57 Gets Equipped With Superior Long-Range Cruise Missiles

The Su-57’s cutting-edge characteristics added significantly to the fifth-generation fighter jet’s successful performance in the Russian special military operation zone in Ukraine.

The fifth-generation Russian fighter jet Su-57 has been equipped with a state-of-the-art long-range cruise missiles (LRCM) mounted within fuselages, an informed source told Sputnik.This came after a US defense news magazine reported that the Su-57 fighters had shown their effectiveness in He explained that developers had managed to achieve “a significant reduction in the size of the new ammunition thanks to the perfectly refined design of the folding wing and internal layout, as well as the use of a new small-sized bypass turbojet engine.”This came after a US defense news magazine reported that the Su-57 fighters had showed their effectiveness in the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, where these fighter jets successfully disabled Ukrainian air defense systems, among other missions.The fighter is equipped with a powerful on-board radar with phased array antenna. The jet's armament includes a full range of air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles, such as the R-73 and K-37M, as well as air-to-air bombs.

