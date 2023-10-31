https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/russias-5th-gen-su-57-gets-equipped-with-superior-long-range-cruise-missiles-1114620333.html
Russia's 5th Gen Su-57 Gets Equipped With Superior Long-Range Cruise Missiles
The Su-57’s cutting-edge characteristics added significantly to the fifth-generation fighter jet’s successful performance in the Russian special military operation zone in Ukraine.
2023-10-31T12:30+0000
The fifth-generation Russian fighter jet Su-57 has been equipped with a state-of-the-art long-range cruise missiles (LRCM) mounted within fuselages, an informed source told Sputnik.

"Although this LRCM is smaller than its analogues used in Russia's long-range aviation, which currently includes the Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers, the missile's range is equivalent to those carried by the aforementioned aircraft," the source stressed.

He explained that developers had managed to achieve "a significant reduction in the size of the new ammunition thanks to the perfectly refined design of the folding wing and internal layout, as well as the use of a new small-sized bypass turbojet engine."

This came after a US defense news magazine reported that the Su-57 fighters had showed their effectiveness in the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, where these fighter jets successfully disabled Ukrainian air defense systems, among other missions.

The Su-57 multirole fighter developed by Sukhoi is designed to destroy all types of air, ground and surface targets. This cutting-edge aircraft boasts a supersonic cruising speed of 2,400 km per hour, an advanced radio-absorbing coating, and state-of-the-art on-board equipment.

The fighter is equipped with a powerful on-board radar with phased array antenna. The jet's armament includes a full range of air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles, such as the R-73 and K-37M, as well as air-to-air bombs.
The fifth-generation Russian fighter jet Su-57
has been equipped with a state-of-the-art long-range cruise missiles (LRCM) mounted within fuselages, an informed source told Sputnik.
This came after a US defense news magazine reported that the Su-57 fighters had shown their effectiveness in
"Although this LRCM is smaller than its analogues used in Russia's long-range aviation, which currently includes the Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers, the missile's range is equivalent to those carried by the aforementioned aircraft," the source stressed.
He explained that developers had managed to achieve “a significant reduction in the size of the new ammunition thanks to the perfectly refined design of the folding wing and internal layout, as well as the use of a new small-sized bypass turbojet engine.”
This came after a US defense news magazine reported that the Su-57 fighters had showed their effectiveness in the Russian special military operation
in Ukraine, where these fighter jets successfully disabled Ukrainian air defense systems, among other missions.
The Su-57 multirole fighter developed by Sukhoi is designed to destroy all types of air, ground and surface targets. This cutting-edge aircraft boasts a supersonic cruising speed of 2,400 km per hour, an advanced radio-absorbing coating, and state-of-the-art on-board equipment.
The fighter is equipped with a powerful on-board radar with phased array antenna. The jet's armament includes a full range of air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles, such as the R-73 and K-37M, as well as air-to-air bombs.