US in Contact With Hamas Leadership via Qatar - Source

The Palestine-Israel conflict escalated on October 7 when the militant group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale attack on the Jewish state from the Gaza Strip, prompting retaliatory airstrikes by the Israel Defense Forces.

The US is in contact with the leadership of the Palestinian militant group Hamas via Qatar, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.This comes after White House spokesman John Kirby said Washington was opposed to a cease-fire in Gaza because it would allegedly benefit Hamas.In a separate development, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, told a UN Security Council meeting that "more than 420 children are being killed or injured in Gaza every day."He spoke as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that they were expanding their ground incursion into Gaza and would continue their "large-scale, significant strikes" in pursuit of Hamas militants. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in turn, made it clear that his country would not agree to a cease-fire, saying, "This is a time for war''.On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale attack on Israel from Gaza, breaching the border and firing scores of rockets. Israel retaliated with air strikes and ordered and imposed a blockade on Gaza, home to more than two million people.

