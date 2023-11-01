Johnson’s Standalone Bill for Israel Aid Sets House on ‘Collision Course’ With Biden

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/johnsons-standalone-bill-for-israel-aid-sets-house-on-collision-course-with-biden-1114633186.html

After Mike Johnson was sworn in last week as Speaker of the US House of Representatives, he promised his first legislative action would be aimed at supporting the Jewish state.

House Speaker Mike Johnson's recent release of a bill that would send $14.3 billion to Israel without addressing aid to Ukraine puts the US lower chamber on a collision course with POTUS, the White House and the Democratic-controlled Senate, an American newspaper reported.The officials called the bill a document that “inserts partisanship into support for Israel, making our ally a pawn in our politics, at a moment we must stand together.”“Congress has consistently worked in a bipartisan manner to provide security assistance to Israel, and this bill threatens to unnecessarily undermine that longstanding approach. Bifurcating Israel security assistance from the other priorities in the national security supplemental will have global consequences,” OMB added.Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, for his part, voiced hope that Johnson “realizes that this [the release of the standalone bill] is a grave mistake and quickly changes course.”Johnson's remarks were made following the introduction of the bill on Monday, in response to a bipartisan group of Senate lawmakers urging Congress to address both the Palestinian-Israel conflict and the situation in Ukraine concurrently.This followed the newly elected 56th Speaker telling a US news outlet about a “pressing and urgent need” to release the standalone bill for Israel. “There are lots of things going on around the world that we have to address. And we will. But, right now, what’s happening in Israel takes the immediate attention. And I think we have got to separate that and get it through,” the Speaker said. One US media outlet noted in this vein that Johnson’s remarks could be seen as an indication that President Joe Biden’s request for aid to Ukraine “will be further delayed”.Johnson, when inaugurated as the new speaker last Wednesday, made a commitment to endorse Israel, refraining from acknowledging Ukraine in any way.There is still a disagreement among House Republicans regarding the Ukraine aid while the US government is in urgent need of passing another stopgap funding bill before the looming November deadline. In early October, a US government shutdown was averted when Congress narrowly passed a last-minute stopgap spending bill to extend funding for another 45 days.

