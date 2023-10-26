https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/biden-says-hopes-republicans-will-not-put-us-economy-at-risk-with-threats-of-shutdown-1114503908.html
Biden Says Hopes Republicans Will Not Put US Economy at Risk With Threats of Shutdown
President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he hopes that Republicans in Congress will not put the US economy at risk with "reckless threats" of a government shutdown or with proposals to cut taxes for the wealthy and for large corporations.
"I hope Republicans in Congress will join me in working to build on this progress, rather than putting our economy at risk with reckless threats of a shutdown or proposals to cut taxes for the wealthy and large corporations, while slashing programs that are essential for hard-working families and seniors," Biden said in a statement. Earlier on Thursday, the Commerce Department said the US economy grew at an annualized rate of 4.9% in the third quarter compared to 2.1% in the second quarter.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he hopes that Republicans in Congress will not put the US economy at risk with "reckless threats" of a government shutdown or with proposals to cut taxes for the wealthy and for large corporations.