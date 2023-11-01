International
Hostilities rage in the Middle East for more than 3 weeks since October 7 when Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing thousands of missiles and catching army off guard. Israeli government launched retaliatory strikes on Gaza Strip.
LIVE UPDATES: Egypt Stations Dozens of Tanks Near Rafah Crossing on Gaza Border

Being updated
Hostilities have raged in the Middle East for over three weeks since Oct. 7, when the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets and catching the army off guard. The Israeli government launched retaliatory strikes on the Gaza Strip.
As the conflict escalates, casualties are mounting on both sides. The Palestinian Ministry of Health has put the death toll in Gaza at over 8,500. Among these tragic losses are over 3,500 innocent children and more than 2,100 women. The IDF has lost over 300 soldiers, while some 240 people are being held hostage by Hamas.
Recently, the IDF carried out an attack on the Jabalia refugee camp, killing and injuring 400 people and calling it a "tragedy of war".
In the meantime, Washington has announced that Joe Biden would exercise his veto power on the House supplemental bill, which aims to provide $14.3 billion in aid to Israel. The reason behind this decision is to prevent the politicization of the assistance that the United States provides to its ally. The Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act was introduced by US House Republicans on Monday and is anticipated to be brought to the House floor later this week.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
World
Possible Saudi-Israel Normalization Talks Should Include Palestinian Deal - Ex-Advisor
05:23 GMT 01.11.2023
Iranian Foreign Minister Pledges to Discuss Release of Thai Detainees With Hamas - Reports
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with his Thai counterpart, Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, in Qatar and vowed to discuss with representatives of Palestinian movement Hamas the release of Thai hostages, Iranian media reported.
Earlier in the week, media reported that Parnpree would hold talks with Qatari and Egyptian officials to seek help in the release of Thai citizens held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
During the meeting, the top Thai diplomat expressed concern over recent developments in the Gaza Strip and asked his Iranian counterpart to assist the release of Thai detainees, news outlet reported on Tuesday, adding that Amirabdollahian pledged to convey Parnpree's message to Hamas.
05:18 GMT 01.11.2023
Egypt Stations Dozens of Tanks Near Rafah Crossing on Border With Gaza Strip - Reports
Egypt has deployed dozens of tanks and armored vehicles near the Rafah crossing on the border with the Gaza Strip, local newspaper has reported.
The newspaper reported, citing pictures taken near the border crossing, that around dozens of Egyptian tanks had been stationed in the area as Egypt is concerned over a possible influx of tens of thousands of refugees from the Gaza Strip following further escalation there.
Rafah is the only border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. Since the start of the hostilities in the area, it has been used for the delivery of humanitarian aid to people in the Gaza Strip. Egyptian newspaper reported on Monday, citing Egyptian Red Crescent chief in North Sinai, Raed Abdel Nasser, that over 130 trucks with humanitarian aid had entered the Gaza Strip from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing since October 21.
