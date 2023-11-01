LIVE UPDATES: Egypt Stations Dozens of Tanks Near Rafah Crossing on Gaza Border

Iranian Foreign Minister Pledges to Discuss Release of Thai Detainees With Hamas - Reports



Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with his Thai counterpart, Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, in Qatar and vowed to discuss with representatives of Palestinian movement Hamas the release of Thai hostages, Iranian media reported.

Earlier in the week, media reported that Parnpree would hold talks with Qatari and Egyptian officials to seek help in the release of Thai citizens held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, the top Thai diplomat expressed concern over recent developments in the Gaza Strip and asked his Iranian counterpart to assist the release of Thai detainees, news outlet reported on Tuesday, adding that Amirabdollahian pledged to convey Parnpree's message to Hamas.