LIVE UPDATES: Egypt Stations Dozens of Tanks Near Rafah Crossing on Gaza Border

As the conflict escalates, casualties are mounting on both sides. The Palestinian Ministry of Health has put the death toll in Gaza at over 8,500. Among these tragic losses are over 3,500 innocent children and more than 2,100 women. The IDF has lost over 300 soldiers, while some 240 people are being held hostage by Hamas.
Recently, the IDF carried out an attack on the Jabalia refugee camp, killing and injuring 400 people and calling it a "tragedy of war".
In the meantime, Washington has announced that Joe Biden would exercise his veto power on the House supplemental bill, which aims to provide $14.3 billion in aid to Israel. The reason behind this decision is to prevent the politicization of the assistance that the United States provides to its ally. The Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act was introduced by US House Republicans on Monday and is anticipated to be brought to the House floor later this week.
