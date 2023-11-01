https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/possible-saudi-israel-normalization-talks-should-include-palestinian-deal---ex-advisor-1114633417.html

Possible Saudi-Israel Normalization Talks Should Include Palestinian Deal - Ex-Advisor

Former Palestinian peace advisor Hiba Husseini spoke to Sputnik and shared her views on the key issues of the ongoing Middle East crisis.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia, under pressure from the Arab public, may call for some kind of resolution for Palestinians in its normalization negotiations with Israel, former Palestinian peace advisor Hiba Husseini told Sputnik."Saudi Arabia is being sent stern messages by the Arab public that bypassing the Palestinians in a normalization deal must not go through and there is growing talk now that SA [Saudi Arabia] cannot engage in normalization talks without the end game for resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in tandem," Husseini said.US efforts to broker a normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel came as surprise and did not receive public legitimacy, Husseini said.Saudi Arabia and Israel were on the verge of normalizing relations, according to President Joe Biden. Under the Trump administration, Israel normalized relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan as part of the Abraham Accords.Biden believes Hamas carried out its attacks on Israel on October 7 in order to prevent Saudi Arabia and Israel from normalizing relations. In September, the Saudi Crown Prince said in an interview that a deal with Israel to normalize relations was getting closer "every day.""The Abraham Accords countries are seen [as] 'agents' of the West to perpetuate the occupation of the Palestinian Territories," Husseini said. "While their interests are important as a matter of their national policies, the Palestinians have long relied on Arab political support in the international arena; the Palestinians have been left behind and forgotten."Arab public sentiment does not align with their governments’ policies on Israel, Husseini said.Israel's normalization of ties to the Arab world has been seen as a license for Israel to continue expanding settlements and oppressing Palestinians, Husseini said.Deep Political Crisis in Arab WorldThe Arab world is in the middle of a political crisis of unprecedented levels and there is fear the Israel-Gaza conflict may lead the region into further problems, former Palestinian peace advisor Hiba Husseini told Sputnik."The Arab world is in political crisis of unprecedented levels not seen since the Nakba days back in 1948," Husseini said. "The Arab regimes cannot yet formulate a position on the end game. However, there is a cohesive tone and message that this war may lead us into a deep black hole. The relations are very strained."Husseini said immediate steps must be taken to resolve the Gaza conflict pending a longer term political settlement, including a ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages, improved humanitarian conditions for Palestinians, and ending destruction to buildings, homes, places of worship, and especially hospitals and medical care facilities in Gaza.Husseini also said Israel should stop the incursions by the Israeli special forces into the West Bank, settler violence in the West Bank, and psychological warfare against Palestinians.Gaza Population May Be Dysfunctional for YearsThere is a fear that continued heavy killings in Gaza may render its population dysfunctional for several years, former Palestinian peace advisor Hiba Husseini told Sputnik."There is fear that the continuance and heavy killings will render the Gaza population dysfunctional for years to come in an attempt to create a demographic slowing down of the population growth in Gaza," Husseini said.Many Gazans, Husseini added, have already declared they will die in their homes before agreeing to leave."Palestinians will not repeat the Nakba of 1948. Palestinians will never surrender to occupation or population transfer and refugee status," she said.Gazans fear fleeing and being stuck in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, Husseini said. Moreover, there is fear that Israel will empty the Gaza Strip into Sinai and take over the territory of Gaza for a buffer zone, Husseini added.Husseini pointed out that Gaza, which has a population of 2.2 million people, has already existed on limited humanitarian assistance and most of its population were living under the poverty line of less than $2 per day.The conditions in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are harsh with severe limitations on movement and continuous crackdown on the refugee camps, Husseini said. The day-to-day living conditions for the East Jerusalem Palestinians are tough - filled with apprehension, fear and high anxiety, she added.On West’s Policies in the Middle EastThe Gaza conflict will have an impact on many relations in the Arab world and the West must reassess its Mideast policy in light of the current unrest in the region, especially regarding Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory, former Palestinian peace advisor Hiba Husseini told Sputnik."There is a high risk that many relations in the Arab world will be impacted," Husseini, who has advised the Palestine Liberation Organization in negotiations with Israel, said. "This is a time to reassess US and the West’s policies in the Middle East especially towards the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories and provide an equitable and true end to occupation."Husseini and former Israeli negotiator Yossi Beilin developed a proposal for a European-style confederation as a facilitator for the establishment of a two-state solution. They presented the model to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during talks in New York last year.Husseini said the United States and the rest of the West should recognize a Palestinian state, among other actions."We need stabilization that includes an enhanced quality of life unconstrained from armed groups, illegitimate leadership, or internal and external repression of Palestinians," Husseini said. "We need to change the narrative of violence and victimization because both Israelis and Palestinians have inherited traumas."Arabs and Israelis want to realize the economic and security benefits made possible by the diplomatic normalization between Israel and Arab nations, Husseini said.Husseini also called for the 1993 Oslo Accords to be retired considering they failed to facilitate a two-state solution."Oslo must be retired," Husseini said. "It was intended to last five years and its life was extended to 30 and now it cannot survive any longer."Husseini also warned that the West’s support of Israel will complicate relations with the Arab world, especially in light of a perceived lack of sympathy for the violence being committed against an innocent civilian population, and the horrendous destruction to residential homes, hospitals, churches, mosques and UN premises."The West rushed to Israel’s rescue and stood in absolute solidarity with them, giving the Israeli government the green light to uproot Hamas from the Gaza Strip and they, in particular the USA, UK and Germany, supplied aircraft, bombs and other warfare and military assistance including personnel," Husseini said.There have been many pro-Palestinian mass demonstrations held around the world, including in Western nations like the United States, United Kingdom, and France, she said.The Arab governments, Husseini said, cannot ignore their public’s outrage, otherwise they risk the demonstrations turning into violent encounters.

