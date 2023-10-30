https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/hamas-may-use-rubble-from-israels-strikes-as-shield-protecting-gaza-tunnels---expert-1114599203.html

Hamas May Use Rubble From Israel's Strikes as 'Shield' Protecting Gaza Tunnels - Expert

Hamas militant group can use the rubble in Gaza resulting from Israeli bombardment as a “shield” to protect its infrastructure hidden in underground tunnels, Andrey Koshkin told Sputnik.

Hamas militant group can use the massive rubble and devastation in Gaza wrought by relentless Israeli bombardment as a “shell” to protect its infrastructure hidden in underground tunnels, Andrey Koshkin, a retired colonel and expert of the Association of Military Political Scientists, told Sputnik. After intense air strikes on Gaza following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) expanded ground operations, with additional forces entering the pulverized enclave over the weekend.There have also been reports that Israel held off from a swift full-scale ground assault targeting Hamas in Gaza upon the advice of American officials, including Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin. Furthermore, Austin ostensibly pointed to the challenges of a ground invasion of Gaza, where Hamas has constructed a network of underground tunnels beneath populated areas.While in theory, the brick rubble resulting from Israeli strikes should offer protection for Hamas infrastructure in the tunnels, in practice it might be somewhat different, Andrey Koshkin acknowledged.At the same time, one should assume that when Hamas had those tunnels built, all the above-cited considerations were taken into account, added the pundit.The tunnels are three-tiered, said the expert, pointing out that the first level incorporates the communication passages that allow for movement of units, transfer of weapons and ammunition.“You can even drive a jeep through there,” Andrey Koshkin said.The second level accommodates workshops and factories for making Qassam missiles, went on the expert, while the third tier, somewhere at a depth of around 40-60 meters underground, conceals [Hamas] headquarters, which are protected by a concrete-reinforced cover.“Even concrete-piercing bombs won’t penetrate that," said Koshkin.Andrey Koshkin weighed in on speculations that the debris from the air strikes on Gaza might present a problem for the IDF in a ground operation.Israeli tanks had been seen on the outskirts of Gaza City, with the key road being cut off, media reported on Monday, citing eyewitnesses. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a televised address on Saturday night, telling the nation that the Israeli military had commenced the “second stage” of its war against Hamas militants in Gaza.“Last night, additional ground forces entered Gaza, marking the beginning of the second stage of the war, whose goal is to destroy the military and political capabilities of Hamas and to bring our kidnapped citizens back,” Netanyahu stated. He pointed to reports that three-star Marine Corps General James Glynn had departed the US to brainstorm Israel’s war on Hamas with Israel’s commanders. Glynn has experience of fighting in an urban setting in Iraq’s Fallujah, which had also been pulverized to a pile of debris, reminded the pundit.As for Israeli artillery and aviation, the debris is of no consequence, added the expert, stressing that the rubble was, in fact, the result of the work of artillery and aviation. Wreckage might pose certain difficulties for the infantryman crossing the terrain, or for moving tanks, he said, but if a tank needs to get through, there is the appropriate special equipment, bulldozers.In general, urban combat is the most difficult type, especially for armored vehicles, clarified the expert. Even the much-touted Israeli Merkava tanks can be burnt, and we heard reports that Hamas destroyed two such tanks after their attack on October 7, while ostensibly seizing another five or six. It is difficult to make maximum use of armored vehicles in the uban setting, said Koshkin.As for whether Israel will focus specifically on using long-range precision weapons when going after Hamas in Gaza, he reminded that this is a tactic the Americans had recommended, and the IDF will likely heed this advice.

