Kremlin on Macron's Kazakhstan Tour: Russia’s Uranium Market Position 'Hard to Overestimate’

Kazakhstan is a sovereign state that develops ties at its own discretion, and Moscow and Astana have strategic partnership ties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Astana.

2023-11-01T10:29+0000

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan is a sovereign state that develops ties at its own discretion, and Moscow and Astana have strategic partnership ties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Astana. Earlier in the day, the Kazakh government said that Macron has arrived on an official visit to Kazakhstan's capital of Astana to discuss with the Kazakh leadership cooperation between the two countries, with a focus on the energy industry. "This [Kazakhstan] is a sovereign state, and, of course, it develops relations with all countries at its discretion," Peskov told a briefing. Russia and Kazakhstan have historical relations, the spokesman added. "These are our allies. Our interests are united in many integration formats. And we are developing our own relations with Kazakhstan, which we value very much," Peskov added. The uranium market is competitive, and it is very difficult to overestimate Russia's position on it, Peskov said. "As for the uranium market, yes, it is competitive. But in this case, it is very difficult to overestimate the position of the Russian side in this market," Peskov said, answering a question about how the Kremlin sees Macron's hopes after a trip to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to strengthen uranium exports to the European Union.

