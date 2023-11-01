International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/russias-position-on-uranium-market-is-difficult-to-overestimate--kremlin-1114638807.html
Kremlin on Macron's Kazakhstan Tour: Russia’s Uranium Market Position 'Hard to Overestimate’
Kremlin on Macron's Kazakhstan Tour: Russia’s Uranium Market Position 'Hard to Overestimate’
Kazakhstan is a sovereign state that develops ties at its own discretion, and Moscow and Astana have strategic partnership ties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Astana.
2023-11-01T10:29+0000
2023-11-01T10:45+0000
world
russian economy under sanctions
russia
kazakhstan
france
emmanuel macron
uranium
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107830/63/1078306392_0:0:1025:577_1920x0_80_0_0_7b43e1ea7982aa4ba89e772e9443e993.jpg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan is a sovereign state that develops ties at its own discretion, and Moscow and Astana have strategic partnership ties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Astana. Earlier in the day, the Kazakh government said that Macron has arrived on an official visit to Kazakhstan's capital of Astana to discuss with the Kazakh leadership cooperation between the two countries, with a focus on the energy industry. "This [Kazakhstan] is a sovereign state, and, of course, it develops relations with all countries at its discretion," Peskov told a briefing. Russia and Kazakhstan have historical relations, the spokesman added. "These are our allies. Our interests are united in many integration formats. And we are developing our own relations with Kazakhstan, which we value very much," Peskov added. The uranium market is competitive, and it is very difficult to overestimate Russia's position on it, Peskov said. "As for the uranium market, yes, it is competitive. But in this case, it is very difficult to overestimate the position of the Russian side in this market," Peskov said, answering a question about how the Kremlin sees Macron's hopes after a trip to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to strengthen uranium exports to the European Union.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/us-uranium-enrichment-capacity-years-behind-russias-1114505887.html
russia
kazakhstan
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107830/63/1078306392_0:0:913:684_1920x0_80_0_0_b4fa7a7655f7491e39423c46dbe6cbdf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian economy under sanctions, russia-kazakh relations, russia kazakhsat, russia uranium market, macron kazakhstan
russian economy under sanctions, russia-kazakh relations, russia kazakhsat, russia uranium market, macron kazakhstan

Kremlin on Macron's Kazakhstan Tour: Russia’s Uranium Market Position 'Hard to Overestimate’

10:29 GMT 01.11.2023 (Updated: 10:45 GMT 01.11.2023)
© Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok Work on a fuel cassette of the nuclear power reactor at the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant, a TVEL subsidiary
Work on a fuel cassette of the nuclear power reactor at the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant, a TVEL subsidiary - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2023
© Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok
Subscribe
Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Kazakhstan's capital Astana to discuss energy cooperation between the two countries, with a focus on nuclear fuel. The Kremlin noted that this visit will not affect Russia's position on the uranium market.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan is a sovereign state that develops ties at its own discretion, and Moscow and Astana have strategic partnership ties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Astana.
Earlier in the day, the Kazakh government said that Macron has arrived on an official visit to Kazakhstan's capital of Astana to discuss with the Kazakh leadership cooperation between the two countries, with a focus on the energy industry.
Uranium pellets - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2023
World
America’s Nuclear Power Woes: US Uranium Enrichment Capacity Years Behind Russia's
26 October, 18:39 GMT
"This [Kazakhstan] is a sovereign state, and, of course, it develops relations with all countries at its discretion," Peskov told a briefing.
Russia and Kazakhstan have historical relations, the spokesman added.
"These are our allies. Our interests are united in many integration formats. And we are developing our own relations with Kazakhstan, which we value very much," Peskov added.
The uranium market is competitive, and it is very difficult to overestimate Russia's position on it, Peskov said.
"As for the uranium market, yes, it is competitive. But in this case, it is very difficult to overestimate the position of the Russian side in this market," Peskov said, answering a question about how the Kremlin sees Macron's hopes after a trip to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to strengthen uranium exports to the European Union.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала