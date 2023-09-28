Rosatom Says Fulfilling Obligations Under Contracts on Uranium With Foreign Customers

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/russia-halts-nuclear-fuel-exports-to-us-over-lack-of-insurance---rosatom-1113769216.html
Russia has halted exports of nuclear fuel to the United States over lack of insurance coverage, Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom reported on Thursday.
"The Rosatom State Corporation fulfills its obligations under the concluded contracts with foreign customers in full," Rosatom said.Earlier in the day, the corporation said its Strana Rosatom publication that Russia has halted exports of nuclear fuel to the United States over lack of insurance coverage."The export of nuclear fuel from the ports of St. Petersburg to the United States has been halted due to lack of insurance coverage," the publication said on its Telegram channel.The lack of insurance coverage was one of the reasons for the rise in global uranium prices, Rosatom's Telegram channel noted, citing data from the macroeconomic statistics website Trading Economics. The data showed that on September 25, the price for a pound of uranium rose to $70, and "such prices have not been occurring on the market since 2011, after Japan's Fukushima-1 nuclear disaster." The previous record was also set in September this year at $65.5 per pound, according to Rosatom.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom told Sputnik on Thursday that it is fulfilling obligations under contracts with foreign customers on the supply of uranium in full.
"The Rosatom State Corporation fulfills its obligations under the concluded contracts with foreign customers in full," Rosatom said.
Earlier in the day, the corporation said its Strana Rosatom publication that Russia has halted exports of nuclear fuel to the United States over lack of insurance coverage.
"The export of nuclear fuel from the ports of St. Petersburg to the United States has been halted due to lack of insurance coverage," the publication said on its Telegram channel.
The lack of insurance coverage was one of the reasons for the rise in global uranium prices, Rosatom’s Telegram channel noted, citing data from the macroeconomic statistics website Trading Economics. The data showed that on September 25, the price for a pound of uranium rose to $70, and "such prices have not been occurring on the market since 2011, after Japan's Fukushima-1 nuclear disaster
." The previous record was also set in September this year at $65.5 per pound, according to Rosatom.
"Trading Economics attributes the current price rise to supply uncertainty. Canada's Cameco is forecasting production cuts this year. France's Orano has postponed work following the coup in Niger," the agency said.