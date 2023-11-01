US Air Force Terminates Minuteman III ICBM During Test Launch Due to Anomaly

The nuclear-capable minuteman III has proven essential to the US military arsenal, holding a range of about 6,000 miles and an ability to travel at 15,000 miles per hour. A total of roughly 400 missiles are stationed at bases in Wyoming, North Dakota and Montana.

The Air Force noted that the LGM-35A Sentinel will replace the Minuteman III ICBM by the mid-2030s, but until then, the Air Force is committed to ensuring Minuteman III remains a viable deterrent.