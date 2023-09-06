https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/minuteman-iii-launch-us-losing-expertize-on-nuclear-triad-upgrades-1113152235.html

Minuteman III Launch: US Losing Expertise on Nuclear Triad Upgrades

The past several years have seen Washington partially losing expertise on developing nuclear warheads, Dmitry Stefanovich of the Moscow-based Institute of World Economy and International Relations, told Sputnik.

The US has test-launched the unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Vanderberg Space Force Base in California, its press office said in a statement on Wednesday.According to the US Air Force Global Strike Command, the goal of the test launch was to validate and verify the safety, effectiveness and readiness of the country’s nuclear weapons system.When asked why Washington had decided to test-launch the moth-balled ICBM, the Russian expert noted that the US has repeatedly dragged its feet on the process of fully-fledged modernization and renewal of its nuclear triad, which includes land-launched nuclear missiles, nuclear-armed submarines, and strategic aircraft with nuclear bombs.He added that one can also notice that the US had lost "some part of so-called expertise both in the field of creating nuclear warheads and technologies for the production of components for them."Initially deployed back in 1970, the Minuteman III was fitted with several smaller warheads intended to destroy Soviet Union military facilities in the event of a nuclear exchange between the two countries.It was the first missile to carry multiple independent reentry vehicles (MIRV), able to lift three nuclear warheads, each with an explosive yield of 170 kilotons, or roughly 10 times the power of the bombs the US used to destroy the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

