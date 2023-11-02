https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/expert-gaza-war-hurts-israels-ties-with-arab-world-but-abraham-accords-wont-be-axed-1114665325.html

Expert: Gaza War Hurts Israel's Ties With Arab World, But Abraham Accords Won't be Axed

Saudi Arabia is calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the resumption of the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians. According to Dr. Ahmed Al Ibrahim, a political analyst based in Riyadh, the Gaza war is causing significant damage to the relations between Israel and Arab states.

Saudi Arabia on November 1 denounced the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) strike on the Jabaliya refugee camp "in the strongest terms possible," condemning the targeting of the refugee camp "by the Israeli occupation forces." Israel said the strike was part of the IDF's offensive against Hamas’ Central Jabaliya Battalion, which uses Palestinian civilians as human shields.As tensions between Israel and the Muslim world continue to escalate, what are the implications for Tel Aviv's relations with Riyadh and the signatories of the 2020 Abraham Accords?The current conflict between Israel and Hamas that has claimed the lives of over 1,300 Israelis and more than 8,000 Palestinians has sparked a series of rallies in Arab countries, including those which have normalization treaties with the Jewish state. Hundreds took to the streets in Bahrain waving flags and expressing support for the Palestinians in front of the Israeli Embassy in Manama. It has been recently reported that the Bahraini government decided to recall its ambassador to Israel and suspend economic relations with the Jewish state. Bahrain is one of the states who inked the Abraham Accords with Israel in 2020 brokered by the US.Earlier, Israel and Saudi Arabia have been in US-brokered talks over Riyadh's formal normalization with Tel Aviv. However, following the outbreak of the Gaza war, the negotiations have been reportedly suspended. Saudi Arabia did not condemn the Hamas October 7 attack on Israel. Having met with Biden administration officials earlier this week, Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the protection of civilians, allowing humanitarian aid to the destitute Palestinians and restarting the peace process in the region."Today, we understand that Tony Blinken is going to Israel and probably after the visit of the crown prince, [Defense Minister] Khalid bin Salman, maybe there will be some circumstances that kind of stop the war and make things easier so things like might apply what Israel has done," Al Ibrahim concluded.

