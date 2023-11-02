https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/who-should-govern-gaza-strip-to-stabilize-region-1114663278.html

Who Should Govern Gaza Strip to Stabilize Region?

Who Should Govern Gaza Strip to Stabilize Region?

The US has drawn up a post-war plan for Gaza. Sputnik spoke to Israeli experts to discuss how Washington's initiative might play out.

2023-11-02T13:20+0000

2023-11-02T13:20+0000

2023-11-02T13:20+0000

world

gaza strip

opinion

hamas

the united nations (un)

gaza

israel

islamic state

antony blinken

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/17/1114420517_0:148:3072:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_58f978c06a9a1f99e2bb9cb51e058929.jpg

US lawmakers have recently confirmed to the mainstream press that a multinational force, including one under the UN umbrella, is being discussed to maintain peace in Gaza once Hamas is defeated. "There are ongoing conversations regarding the possible composition of an international force," Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) told American journalists.Earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested that a "revitalized" Palestinian Authority (PA) could be tapped to govern the Gaza Strip after Hamas is ousted. Blinken noted that otherwise "there are other temporary arrangements that may involve a number of other countries in the region. It may involve international agencies that would help provide for both security and governance."Per Litvak, "restoring the PA will be the best solution and some movement in the West Bank toward establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel."In fact, the PA taking the reins of Gaza would be in line with the 1993 Oslo Accords signed on September 13, 1993 by then-Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and then-Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) negotiator Mahmoud Abbas. The agreement facilitated the creation of the Palestinian Authority (PA) to govern the West Bank and Gaza Strip as a first step toward a two-state solution.For his part, Dr. Shaul Bartal, a retired lieutenant colonel, argues that Israel should participate in controlling Gaza in one way or another.In Israel's eyes, Hamas' actions are no different from those of Daesh* (ISIS), Bartal pointed out, referring to the Palestinian militant group's raids on Israeli civilian settlements, accompanied by rapes, beheadings and hostage-taking. More than 1,300 Jews were killed in the October 7 surprise attack. In addition, Hamas does not recognize Israel's right to exist.According to Bartal, Israel's "reoccupation" of Gaza would be in the Palestinian and Israeli interest, paving the way for the Palestinian Authority to take the reins of the region and bring peace and stability to the Gaza Strip.Will Multi-National Force Work?At the same time, both Litvak and Bartal are skeptical about a multinational peacekeeping force under the UN umbrella."The UN force in Lebanon is a joke," echoed Litvak. "It is scared of Hezbollah and does not do anything. UN forces in Kosovo failed. UN oversight is a joke."In 1967, the UN peacekeeping contingent in Sinai also failed to stop the Egyptian advance. In May 1967, the Egyptians forcefully removed the UN peacekeepers from the Sinai Peninsula, where they had been stationed since the Suez conflict. This action not only terminated the peacekeeping mission but also obstructed Israel's access to the Red Sea and marked the beginning of the Six Day War.In contrast, the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) group, which monitored the terms of the 1979 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel, succeeded in maintaining stability in the region.One has to keep in mind that the MFO peacekeeping force in Sinai worked well because both sides, Israel and Egypt, were committed to keeping the peace between them, Litvak noted. The situation in Gaza appears to be much more complicated.What Could Happen Next in Gaza?As the US debates post-war scenarios for Gaza, Bartal says three scenarios are likely as the Israel-Hamas war unfolds.First: Israel occupies the entire Gaza Strip and establishes military rule with the help of local elements in the Gaza Strip, with or without the PA. The 240 abductees could either be released by Israel or killed by Hamas. This scenario would be a "clear victory" for Israel.Second: "The war would stop in the middle," with Israel establishing control in the north of Gaza, while Hamas would control the south. Israel would begin negotiations with Hamas over the fate of the 240 abductees. In this scenario, even if a ceasefire is reached, it would not last long and fighting would resume along with border incidents, according to retired Lt. Col.Third: Israel withdrew to the international border. A cease-fire agreement was signed with Hamas, and the 240 kidnapped prisoners were returned in a deal. However, this would be "a serious defeat for Israel," since nothing would prevent Hamas from starting a new war, according to Bartal.Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is continuing its military operation against Hamas deep inside the Gaza Strip. Israeli troops and tanks are moving further into the Strip as Tel Aviv declares war on the Palestinian militants following the October 7 attack.* Daesh (ISIS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/blinkens-wishful-thinking-why-us-peace-plans-for-gaza--israel-are-out-of-touch-1114646362.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/west-in-unsc-continues-to-obstruct-de-escalation-efforts-in-gaza--russias-un-envoy-1114654939.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/moscow-slams-frances-initiative-to-create-coalition-to-fight-hamas-calls-for-talks-1114654451.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/idf-must-moderate-expectations-of-gaza-op-prepare-for-long-urban-warfare-1114626777.html

gaza strip

gaza

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

israel-hamas war, gaza war, the gaza strip, un peacekeepers, hamas, post-war control over gaza, oslo accords, palestinian authority, palestine, palestinians, the west bank, hamas surprise attack on israel